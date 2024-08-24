The Arbaeen walk marks the end of a 40-day mourning period for Imam Hussain (a.s), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, who was martyred along with his companions in the Battle of Karbala in the 680 AD

Shia Pilgrims in Iraq. Pic/Muhamadali Budhwani

Millions of people from across the globe including hundreds Mumbai in India have gathered in Karbala, Iraq, for the annual Arbaeen walk, a significant religious procession for Shiite Muslims.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Arbaeen walk marks the end of a 40-day mourning period for Imam Hussain (a.s), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, who was martyred along with his companions in the Battle of Karbala in the 680 AD.

The Arbaeen walk is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. Pilgrims from different countries have traveled long distances, walking for days to reach Karbala. The journey is a symbol of their devotion and sacrifice. For Arbaeen 2024, as per reports so far over 30 million people from across the globe have reached Iraq to mark the Arbaeen of Imam Hussain (a.s).

The streets of Karbala are filled with people wearing black clothing, and there are many tents providing food and water for the pilgrims or zaireens of Imam Hussain (a.s). Volunteers from all over the world help ensure that the event runs smoothly, offering support and assistance to the Arbaeen walkers.

Several Mokibs, a temporary camp which is set up to provide services to pilgrims, are set up on the 80-kilometres route from Najaf to Karbala to provide food and shelters for the zaireens or pilgrims of Imam Hussain (a.s).

Vasi Muhammad Sayed, the chief of Guldasta-E-Matami, a Mumbai-based Anjuman told mid-day.com, "I along with several other Shia muslims landed in Najaf in Iraq last week. Thereafter, we visited the grand shrine of Imam Ali (a.s). We began the Najaf to Karbala walk on August 21 and in three days, on August 23, we reached Karbala for the Chehlum of Imam Hussain ibn Ali (a.s)."

"Not only from Mumbai or India, millions of people from across the world reach Karbala to mark the Chehlum of Imam Hussain. On the journey, there are locals and people from across the world who distribute food, water and give medical treatment if needed," Vasi who also operates Safar-e-Ishq tours added.

One of the biggest Mokib on the way towards Karbala from Najaf in Iraq is the Carvan E Hind Mokib which is set up by Mumbai based Mohamadali Budhwani.

Speaking to mid-day from Iraq, Mohamadali Budhwani who operates the Carvan E Hind Mokib said, "In 2013 December, I first came to Iraq for Najaf to Karbala walk to mark the Arbaeen of Imam Hussain (a.s). It was winters then and it was very cold here. While on the walk I thought that there are so many Indians who visit here and even I wanted to do something for the zaireens (pilgrims) of Imam Hussain (a.s). Moments later I met a local and discussed the plan with him to set up a Mokib. It took me three years to complete all the formalities and process and finally in 2016, the Caravan E Hind Mokib at pole number 327 became operational for the first time. It is the first Indian Mokib here. It has been around eight years since then of serving the zaireens."

He said, "The Caravan E Hind Mokib is a 24 hours open-for-all Mokib. It spans over 5.5 acres of land. It is that huge since it serves over 15,000 people from across the world each day for 13 days. We serve free food, water and juices for which we bring around 22 cooks and chefs from India. Air conditioned sleeping and resting areas are also there inside the Mokib for the zaireens especially those performing the Najaf to Karbala walk since the temperatures during the day is very high here. We have 350 volunteers from across the world who come during Arbaeen to Caravan E Hind to serve the pilgrims of Imam Hussain (a.s)."

He added, "We also arrange and get along a team of around doctors and dentists from India for the medical treatments for zaireens from across the world. There are clean washrooms and separate areas are divided for men and women in the Mokib."

Budhwani explained, "Such a big arrangement is not a day's planning, I begin planning and arranging thing months advance. The plans include setting up the Mokib, arrangements of day to day cleanliness at the Mokib, coordination with fellow volunteers, visas, tickets, arrangements of doctors, cooks, food items, etc and also the arrangements for Azadari are decided. People who visit here are very thankful and it feels so good that being an Indian and all the way coming to Iraq is successfully doing his bit to be a part of one of the world's biggest gatherings and serving lakhs of pilgrims who visit from across the world here."

He said, "Arbaeen for me is a sign of devotion and respect to Imam Hussain (a.s) who stood against injustice, millions of pilgrims walk miles before reaching Karbala, where Imam Hussain (a.s) and his companions who were martyred in Karbala are buried as a mark of respect, love for Imam Hussain (a.s) and their commitment towards the teachings of the Ahlul Bayt."

On the journey, there are locals from across Iraq who distribute food, water and give medical treatment to the pilgrims if needed.

"The Arbaeen walk is not just a religious event but also a display of unity and solidarity among Muslims. Pilgrims often share stories, prayers, and experiences as they walk together, reflecting on the significance of Imam Hussain's (a.s) sacrifice and its impact on their lives," a pilgrim from Mumbai said.

"The event is expected to continue drawing large numbers of pilgrims in the coming days, with many more joining in to complete the spiritual journey," he said.