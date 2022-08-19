Breaking News
Can’t pretend COVID-19 is not here, says WHO Chief

Updated on: 19 August,2022 09:48 AM IST  |  Geneva
“Learning to live with COVID-19 doesn’t mean we pretend it’s not there. It means we use all the tools we have to protect ourselves, and protect others,” Ghebreyesus tweeted. There has been a 35 per cent rise in COVID-19-related deaths in four weeks

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. File pic


With a surge in deaths due to coronavirus, World Health Organisation Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday said “we cannot pretend it’s not there.”


“Learning to live with COVID-19 doesn’t mean we pretend it’s not there. It means we use all the tools we have to protect ourselves, and protect others,” Ghebreyesus tweeted. There has been a 35 per cent rise in COVID-19-related deaths in four weeks.

He said, “On COVID-19, over the past four weeks, reported deaths globally have increased by 35 per cent. Just past week, 15,000 people around the world lost their lives to COVID-19. This is completely unacceptable when we have all tools to prevent infections and save lives.”


7,67,614 No. of new cases reported globally in the past 24 hours
58,96,80,368 Total no. of cases worldwide
64,36,519 Total no. of deaths worldwide

Source: WHO/Johns Hopkins

