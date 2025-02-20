Hamas returns bodies of four Israeli hostages

Remains said to include those of mother, her two young children

Armed Hamas militants stand next to a Red Cross vehicle at the site of the handing over the bodies of four Israeli hostages in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza. PIC/AFP

Hamas on Thursday released the bodies of four Israeli hostages, said to include a mother and her two children who have long been feared dead and had come to embody the nation’s agony following the October 7, 2023, attack.

The remains were said to be of Shiri Bibas and her two children, Ariel and Kfir, as well as Oded Lifshitz, who was 83 when he was abducted. Ariel and Kfir were two of the youngest hostages held in Gaza and became a symbol for Israelis of the brutality of Hamas’ attack. Hamas has said all four were killed along with their guards in Israeli airstrikes.

“The heart of an entire nation breaks,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday in anticipation of the bodies being returned to Israel. Israel and Hamas have yet to negotiate the second and more difficult phase of the ceasefire, and the first ends in early March.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Knesset has passed a legislation barring non-citizens from entering or residing in the country if they or their affiliated organisations deny the October 7 massacre or the Holocaust, or if they support international prosecution of Israeli security personnel. The legislation, which was approved without opposition, builds on a 2017 amendment that barred providing visas and travel permits to individuals or organizations advocating boycotts of Israel.

