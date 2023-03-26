Breaking News
Long Covid linked to brain changes

Updated on: 26 March,2023 08:32 AM IST  |  Canada
Agencies |

The University of Waterloo researchers conducted two studies—one laboratory-based cognitive test and brain imaging study, and a national population survey of over 2,000 Canadians in 2021 and 2022

Long Covid linked to brain changes

Representative Image


According to new research, long Covid is associated with decreased brain oxygen levels, poor cognitive test performance and increased psychiatric symptoms such as depression and anxiety. The University of Waterloo researchers conducted two studies—one laboratory-based cognitive test and brain imaging study, and a national population survey of over 2,000 Canadians in 2021 and 2022. The lab study found that those with a previous symptomatic Covid-19 illness had reduced oxygen uptake in the brain during cognitive tasks. The second study showed that Covid-19-infected respondents reported difficulty concentrating, inhibiting responses, and increased symptoms of anxiety and depression. The studies highlight the need for a better understanding of Long Covid’s full range of harms, including how factors like vaccination affect its course, and how physical conditions like diabetes and obesity might impact outcomes.


