Bravo: Impact Player rule will help Dhoni prolong his career

Dwayne Bravo expressed his belief that the recently introduced Impact Player rule in the IPL could contribute to the extension of MS Dhoni’s tenure with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Dhoni led CSK to a 15-run win over Gujarat Titans in Qualifier one of IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. With this win, CSK have reached a record 10th IPL final.

Speaking to Star Sports, Bravo said the Impact Player rule in the IPL provides Dhoni with an opportunity to extend his IPL career. “Hundred per cent [will Dhoni return to play for CSK in 2024?], especially with the Impact Player rule. He can keep prolonging his career. We bat really deep. I think the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube, these guys make a huge difference. So, you don’t require much from MS. But his ability to keep us calm while the team is under pressure is unmatched,” Bravo said.

After the match, Dhoni shed light on his retirement plans and said “he has ample time to decide” whether he will play another edition of IPL. “I don’t know. I have 8-9 months to decide. The small auction will be around December. So why to take that headache right now? I have ample time to decide. But, I will always be there for CSK whether it’s in the playing form or sitting somewhere outside,” Dhoni said.

