Fort girls are MCA champs!

Centuries by Riya Choudhary and Janhavi Kate help Fort Youngsters beat Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation by 151 runs to clinch Women’s League

The victorious Fort Youngsters players are all smiles after winning the ‘A’ Division crown in the MCA Women’s League in Virar recently

A dominant Fort Youngsters maintained their all-win record, defeating Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation by a massive 151 runs in the seventh and concluding round of the ‘A’ Division of the Mumbai Cricket Association-organised MCA Women’s League at the Yeshwant Nagar ground, Virar, recently.

With a tally of 17 points, including three bonus points, Fort Youngsters secured the top position to emerge champions.

Electing to bat in their seventh-round match, Fort Youngsters were powered by the brilliance of opening batswomen Riya Choudhary, who smashed an unbeaten 120 runs (106 balls, 13x4s) and Janhavi Kate (116 runs, 108 balls, 15x4s) to post a whopping 280-3 from their 40 overs.

In reply, Fort Youngsters dismissed Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation for a measly 129 runs in 39.1 overs. Manali Dakshini top scored for Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation with 48, while Heeya Pandit (2-10), Mansi Patil (2-14), Jagravi Pawar (2-25) and Himaja Patil (2-30) bowled accurately for Fort Youngsters.

In other matches, Victory CC cruised to a seven-wicket win over Rajawadi CC while Bharat CC beat Payyade SC by 53 runs.

Brief scores

Fort Youngsters 280-3 in 40 overs (R Choudhary 120*, J Kate 116) beat Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation 129 in 39.1 overs (M Dakshini 48; H Pandit 2-10, M Patil 2-14,

J Pawar 2-25, H Patil 2-30) by 151 runs