Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to field first against Australia in the first T20I of the five-match series

Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel (Pic: AFP)

IND vs AUS 1st T20I live updates: India's 'Gen-Next' stars take on high-powered Australia

Suryakumar Yadav will have to suppress the massive disappointment of an ICC World Cup 2023 final defeat somewhere in the deeper confines of his heart whilst leading a bunch of 'Gen-Next' stars against a mighty Australian side in a five-match India vs Australia T20I series, starting on Thursday. The scars of defeat are too deep and it would take time for those wounds to heal.

With just around 96 hours of turnaround time from World Cup to the next series, it hardly leaves Yadav with any chance of introspection as he gets ready to play his favourite format.

As the captain of the side, he will not only want to win the series but also check out some of the best young Indian exponents of the shortest format, who will be on trial for next year's ICC T20 World Cup in June and July in the Americas (West Indies and USA).

The young guns like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Tilak Verma, Jitesh Sharma and not-so-young Mukesh Kumar have all made their international debuts in past few months but their first real Test will be against a very strong Australian T20 side which will have some of their World Cup heroes like opener Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, leg-spinner Adam Zampa and former skipper Steve Smith in its ranks.

With skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul not being considered for the shortest format since the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final defeat, one will get a real idea about the bunch of players, earmarked by the national selectors for next year's mega event.

IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Full squads

Australia: Travis Head, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson, Aaron Hardie

India: Ishan Kishan(w), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jitesh Sharma

IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Probable playing XI

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal/Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube/Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar

Australia: Mathew Wade, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson/Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa

IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Confirmed playing XIs

Australia: Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna

IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Toss report

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to field first against Australia in the first T20I of the five-match series

7:26 PM: 40/1 (6)

Josh Inglis manages to score four runs with a well-placed shot to deep backward point, but faces consecutive arm-balls by India's Axar, unable to beat backward point with a cut and later punching to cover, while Steve Smith adds a single with a thick inside edge to short fine leg.

7:19 PM: 35/1 (5)

Matthew Short's innings comes to an abrupt end as Ravi Bishnoi deceives him with a well-disguised googly delivery.

7:12 PM: 20/0 (2)

In Prasidh's opening over, Matthew Short smashes a boundary with a well-executed pull to put in 13 runs on the board, while Steve Smith, opening for the first time in any form of cricket, showcases a mix of drives and cuts, including two boundaries, in a strong start for Australia.

7:05 PM: Match begins

In the opening over bowled by Arshdeep Singh, Steve Smith and Matthew Short managed to score a run each, with the former hitting a boundary off an overpitched delivery, while surviving a close LBW shout and a dropped catch in the process.