IND vs AUS 5th T20I live updates: Australia lose both openers in powerplay, Head departs for 28

Team India (Pic: AFP)

IND vs AUS 5th T20I live updates: The ever-milling modern-day sport does not allow extended celebrations and India, in the immediate aftermath of their T20I series triumph, will have to hit game mode and treat the 5th T20I on Sunday as a workshop to fit two key pieces in their grooves ahead of an exacting assignment. Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar will have significant roles to play in the T20Is against South Africa, beginning on December 10.

Shreyas Iyer who showcased his exceptional show with the willow in the 50-over World Cup played his first international match in the T20 over after a year. He played his last T20I match against New Zealand last November. So, Iyer will be looking to rack in some runs and he will be longing for an outing at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, where he cracked a hundred against Netherlands not so long ago in the one-day showpiece.

Meanwhile, Australia skipper Matthew Wade won the toss and elected to field first against India as they look for a consolation win on Sunday.

The tourists have made one change from their previous match, where India took an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the five-match series, with bowling all-rounder Chris Green making way for fast bowler Nathan Ellis.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav said he would also have bowled first had he won the toss, with rain in the air and a slight evening drizzle in the southern Indian city. Left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh comes in for Deepak Chahar, who has flown home due to a "medical emergency".

Complete squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia: Matthew Wade (captain), Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Chris Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Kane Richardson.

Confirmed Playing XIs

Teams India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh Australia: Travis Head, Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, Aaron Hardie, Tim David, Matthew Short, Matthew Wade (capt, wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha

8:59 PM: 47/2 (4.5)

The dangerous Travis Head falls victim to Ravi Bishnoi, gets bowled out for 28 runs off 18 balls.

8:42 PM: 22/1 (2.3)

Josh Philippe departs for a lowly four. The delivery, pitched just outside off at a length, entices Philippe into a cut shot. However, the sluggishness of the pitch works against him, leading to an inside-edge that crashes back onto the stumps. Mukesh Kumar celebrates with a fist pump in joy.

8:23 PM: 160/8 (20)

Ravi Bishnoi dismissed for two runs. After completing a single run, Ravi Bishnoi gets run out with a direct hit from Philippe to Wade.

8:12 PM: 156/7 (19.3)

Shreyas Iyer falls cheaply to Nathan Ellis' delivery, gets bowled out. The ball tailors into the middle-stump, piercing through Iyer's attempted leg-side swing.

7:58 PM: 97/5 (13.1)

Jitesh Sharma falls cheaply to a brilliant catch by Matthew Short, bringing India into deeper trouble as he departs after scoring 24 runs, featuring three boundaries and one six, off Hardie's delivery.

7:40 PM: 55/4 (9.1)

Rinku Singh's attempt at a premeditated slog-like-sweep falls short as he skews the fuller delivery well wide of off-stump, resulting in a catch by Tim David at long-on; Singh departs after scoring 6 runs, including one boundary.

7:23 PM: 33/2 (4.3)

Gaikwad attempts to drive Dwarshuis' fuller delivery with all his force, but touches in the toe-end of his bat.

7:20 PM: 33/1 (4)

Jaiswal falls prey to a well-executed short ball from Jason Behrendorff, who launched a thick top-edge on the pull and Nathan Ellis makes no mistake at deep square.

7:00 PM: Match begins!

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad begins proceedings with an elegant boundary, a well-judged drive between cover and mid-off. But Aaron Hardie's outswingers in the subsequent deliveries prevent him from going for big shots. Yashasvi Jaiswal, on the other hand, manages a quick single on the last ball with a well-placed tap under his eyes.