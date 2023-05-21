Breaking News
Suryakumar reveals chat with Dhoni: 'He asked me which is the next car I'll buy'

Updated on: 21 May,2023 08:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Top

MS Dhoni. Pic/AFP

Suryakumar Yadav enjoyed the company of Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni recently. On May 6, after CSK’s six-wicket win over MI in Chennai, the Mumbai cricketer got some great advice from the former India skipper. “It’s always good and fun to chat with him [Dhoni]. We had a long conversation. He’s always told me to be grounded and never forget my roots,” Suryakumar revealed at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. 


Also Read: Can Mumbai Indians qualify for IPL 2023 playoffs? A look at possible scenarios



He added: “Funnily, we didn’t speak about cricket. He asked me if everything was okay at home, if everything was okay between my ears… was my mind okay. And the third thing he asked was which is the next car I’m going to buy.”


