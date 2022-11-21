×
Test call-up will come soon: Suryakumar Yadav

Updated on: 21 November,2022 08:27 AM IST  |  Mount Maunganui
PTI |

“Aa raha hain, woh [Test selection] bhi aa raha hain [coming, that is also coming],” a confident Suryakumar said on Sunday after his way to a 51-ball 111 that set up India’s 65-run drubbing of New Zealand here

Suryakumar Yadav. Pic/AFP


Armed with an astonishing array of strokes and the confidence to pull off the impossible in T20 Internationals, Suryakumar Yadav has now set his sights on a Test call-up, saying it is around the corner.


“Aa raha hain, woh [Test selection] bhi aa raha hain [coming, that is also coming],” a confident Suryakumar said on Sunday after his way to a 51-ball 111 that set up India’s 65-run drubbing of New Zealand here.



“When we start playing cricket we start with red ball and I have also played first-class cricket for my Mumbai team...it was quite okay, so I have a fair idea about the Test format and I enjoy playing that format also. Hopefully, I will get the Test cap soon,” he added at the post-match press conference.

