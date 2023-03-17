Watch: Hardik Pandya loses cool after Mitchell Marsh stops skipper in his run-up

Pandya, who was roped in to replace regular skipper Rohit Sharma for the 1st ODI, brought himself into the attack from Shami’s end in the 7th over

Hardik Pandya (Pic Courtesy: AP)

Spin maestro Ravindra Jadeja ended Mitchell Marsh rampage as Australia was down and out at 138 for three against hosts India in the first ODI at the Wankhede stadium. Marsh scored an exquisite 65-ball 81 before ‘Jaddu’ got the better of him in the 20th over. Captain Hardik Pandya also proved economical with the ball as he demolished a 72-run stand between Marsh and Steve Smith, with the latter being dismissed on 22. Earlier in the day, Mohammed Siraj turned heads after he struck early and cleaned up in-form Travis Head (5) in the second over.

However, Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium witnessed some unwanted aggression during the match as skipper Hardik Pandya found it hard to control anger. Pandya, who was roped in to replace regular skipper Rohit Sharma for the 1st ODI, brought himself into the attack from Shami’s end in the 7th over. It was then that Pandya had to stop his run-up as Marsh was having some issue with the sightscreen. Marsh moved from his mark and stopped the skipper, who had already started running, leaving Pandya furious.

In a video that is going viral on social media ever since, Pandya is then spotted engaging in an animated discussion with umpire Nitin Menon and even gave a death stare to Marsh. Watch:

Team India will look to make the most of their six bowling options on Friday as both Jadeja and Shardul Thakur have returned to the ODI scheme of things after a long time. While Kuldeep Yadav was preferred over Yuzvendra Chahal as their main spinner, Mohammed Shami and Siraj were roped in as specialist seamers, with Pandya fitting in the role for a fourth option.

Complete squads

India: Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

Australia: Travis Head, Steve Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Sean Abbott