Watch: Team India skipper Rohit Sharma stars in this mouth-watering India vs Pakistan Asia Cup promo

India and Pakistan are set to resume their cricketing rivalry on the field when the two arch-rivals clash on August 28 in the Asia Cup

File pic. Source/PTI

India and Pakistan are set to resume their cricketing rivalry on the field when the two arch-rivals clash on August 28 in the Asia Cup. These two teams hardly play each other on the international front but with the return of Asia Cup, it will be a grand spectacle for the fans and neutrals alike. Pakistan have already announced their squad for the major tournament to be held in UAE and all the eyes will now roll on to India as the selectors look to bring back the likes of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.



As the fans bear patience for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, Star Sports have released the promo for the India versus Pakistan tie that stars none other than Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. The Mumbai batter is seen gearing himself at the crease as fans cheer on from the stands.

Watch the promo here:

India Vs Pakistani, 28th August from 7.30pm.pic.twitter.com/Nthv97BKbV — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 8, 2022

Team India would look to avenge the painful loss they incurred in last year's WT20 where they were humbled by the Pakistani pacers. Babar Azam became the first Pakistan skipper to win against India in a World Cup encounter as they thrashed their rivals by 10 wickets. However, this time it's Rohit Sharma at the helm and the Mumbai-born has won the Asia Cup title back in 2018, defeating Bangladesh in the final. India have won the most number of Asia Cup titles (7) followed by Sri Lanka (5) and Pakistan (2).