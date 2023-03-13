All hail Erling Haaland!

Man City boss Guardiola grateful to Erling for scoring winner despite being marked by two Crystal Palace players; leaders Arsenal regain five-point lead

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring against Crystal Palace. Pic/AFP

Manchester City moved within two points of Premier League leaders Arsenal as Erling Haaland’s penalty clinched a gritty 1-0 win against Crystal Palace on Saturday. Pep Guardiola’s side struggled to break down Palace until Haaland netted from the spot with 12 minutes left at rain-lashed Selhurst Park. Haaland’s 34th goal in all competitions since joining from Borussia Dortmund last year was enough to seal City’s fifth win in their last six league games. Having kept the pressure on Arsenal, the champions will hope Mikel Arteta’s men slip up when they travel to Fulham Sunday.

An incredible run

“Of course Arsenal is on an incredible run. Still we are there,” Guardiola said.

Pep Guardiola

“Here in the typical winter game, a difficult one, we were there all the time and then we won it.” City weren’t at their fluent best but the hard-fought victory was essential to stop Arsenal moving further into the distance in the title race. “My experience is that every time we come here, it has been very tough. They will waste time so we have to push to do it. Everything pleased me. It is not easy, they defend six players in the box and Erling had two men marking him. It was a question of patience,” Guardiola said.

‘I enjoy it’

“I enjoy it, this is England, this is what I have watched my whole life. I enjoy every single second being in it. It’s good to be in the middle of it,” said Haaland on challenging for his first Premier League title.

Meanwhile, Arsenal powered five points clear at the top with a stylish 3-0 win at Fulham. First-half goals from Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard put Arsenal on course for a fifth consecutive league win.

