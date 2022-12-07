×
FIFA World Cup 2022: Captain Son Heung-min apologises to Korea fans after exit

Updated on: 07 December,2022 08:22 AM IST  |  Doha
AFP |

The captain and talisman was powerless as Brazil scored four times in the first half on Monday, before Paik Seung-ho netted a 76th-minute consolation for the outclassed Koreans. South Korea have still never won a World Cup knockout tie outside of their home country

Son Heung-min


Son Heung-min apologised after his South Korean side exited the World Cup following a sobering 4-1 defeat to favourites Brazil in the last 16 in Qatar. 


The captain and talisman was powerless as Brazil scored four times in the first half on Monday, before Paik Seung-ho netted a 76th-minute consolation for the outclassed Koreans. South Korea have still never won a World Cup knockout tie outside of their home country. 



“I can only apologise to our fans for not living up to their expectations,” said the 30-year-old Tottenham forward, who played in a mask in Qatar following facial surgery last month. “We did our best but I think we played a very difficult game,” he told TV reporters. 


“Still, there is no doubt that all the players battled proudly, devoted themselves and worked hard to get this far. “The players and staff really did their best to prepare for this match, so I hope you understand.”

Son was also sorry to see his boss Paulo Bento leave the team. “I never once had any doubt about the style of football he pursued...It’s really sad to see him go,” Son added.

