Why the Japanese clean up: Cleaning up is a habit, not a favour to anyone, says a fan at FIFA

Cleanliness and courtesy are inculcated in Japanese citizens since childhood, a Japanese fan tells mid-day
Pics/FIFA.com- Twitter
Japan have this wonderful habit of cleaning up other people's mess. A few days ago, a video went viral, showing Japanese fans cleaning up the stands at the Khalifa International Stadium after a World Cup match here.
On Wednesday, their football team 'cleaned up' a mighty Germany, who made a mess of their Group E World Cup opener. Interestingly, moments later, the Japanese players cleaned up their own dressing room and even left back a ‘Thank You’ note and some crane origami creations for the staff as a token of their gratitude, revealed FIFA through a series of messages and pictures posted on their official media handle.
A Japanese fan, Yuri Okinawa, explained to mid-day the idea behind this obsession for cleanliness. “Right from our school days, we are taught to be polite and courteous. We are taught to speak softly. Rarely will you see a Japanese person talking loudly or, worse still, arguing with someone. The importance of respecting the opposite person is stressed upon at a very early age,” said Okinawa, 26.
“We do not clean up as a favour to anyone. It’s just our way of showing our gratitude or appreciation, and to ensure we leave back something or some place in the same way it was originally given to us.
The cleaning up habit is also taught to us from a young age. Children also clean up their classroom desks and surroundings after they are finished. It’s a habit and to be honest, it’s not a big deal, really,” added Okinawa, politely turning down this journalist’s request for a photograph.