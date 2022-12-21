FIFA 2022: A to Z of World Cup

mid-day provides an alphabetical overview of the recently concluded biggest showpiece event in football which enthralled millions across the globe

Lionel Messi

Argentina

The undisputed World Champions of the beautiful game.

Belgium

The Golden Generation flattered to deceive, failing to emerge from the group stages itself, with just one win in three matches.

Croatia

The Luka Modric-marshalled Croatians finished third, another much-deserving podium to go with their 2018 runner-up show.

Denmark

Made pre-tournament headlines by launching jersey to protest alleged exploitation of migrant labour, but flopped on the field, registering just one point in three matches.

Emiliano Martinez

won the Golden Glove, but most importantly, his brilliant save against France’s Randal Kolo Muani in the dying moments of extra-time ensured the scores remained 3-3.

Frappart Stephanie

Made history by becoming the first woman referee at a World Cup and excelled in Germany v Costa Rica clash.

Germany

Made a shock first-round exit after getting just one win in three matches, including a shock defeat to Japan.

Hayya

The hassle-free online card that ensured visa-free travel and completely free bus and metro travel for all World Cup fans in Qatar.

Infantino

The FIFA boss held his own despite immense pressure from western media on Qatar’s alleged migrant crisis and other issues.

Jude Bellingham

The England teenager, 19, impressed with his attacking midfield playing style and creative passing.

Kylian Mbappe

The magician of a forward, who won the Golden Boot for his eight goals, including a hat-trick in the thrilling final against Argentina.

Lionel Messi

Argentina’s mercurial captain and striker who led them to the World Cup title after 36 long years.

Morocco

The tiny African nation, who stunned giants Belgium, Spain and Portugal to enter a historic World Cup semi-final.

Neymar

The enigmatic Brazilian suffered an early ankle injury but returned with a wonder-goal in the quarter-final v Croatia’s to equal the legendary Pele’s record of 77 goals for the Selecao.

Olivier Giroud

The veteran French striker, who finished with 53 international goals—eclipsing the legendary Thierry Henry’s 52 en route.

Penalties

The tournament witnessed some key 12-yarders where England captain Harry Kane and even Argentine skipper Lionel Messi registered hits and misses.

Qatar

A brilliant host nation that ensured the best facilities and provided free intra-city travel for its visitors.

Ronaldo

The record-breaking Portugal skipper and superstar striker Cristiano was benched and left frustrated in his fifth World Cup.

Also Read: Why Palestine haunted FIFA World Cup

Spain

The tiki-taka loving 2010 champs, who ruled in the passes completed and ball possession departments in the group stage, stunned everyone when they failed to reach the second round after registering just one win.

Tiki-taka

Its inventors Spain failed to use it successfully, but the Argentines were sublime in their passing, recording the highest—3841 completed passes.

Uruguay

The promising South Americans failed to progress to Round two when Korea stunned Portugal in the last few minutes of their final group game to go through.

VAR

The controversial Video Assistant Referee system that remains ambiguous due to its inconsistency.

Walid Regragui

The Croatian mastercoach took his nation to a historic semi-final show after a runners-up finish in 2018.

Xherdan Shaqiri

Switzerland’s tireless midfielder was instrumental in taking them to the second round, where they were overwhelmed by Portugal.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Stats the way to go! What a final!

Yassine Bounou

Morocco’s super-keeper will surely be on many a big-spending European team’s shopping list hereon.

Ziyech Hakim

The Moroccan forward resurrected his team’s fortunes with a fine show, after coming out of a suddenly-announced international retirement earlier this year.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal