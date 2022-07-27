FIFA wants AIFF to have 25 per cent eminent player representation in Executive Committee

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators, which is running the sport in the country, had sent the final draft constitution to FIFA on July 13. In response to that, FIFA-AFC made its observations in a letter written to AIFF acting general secretary Sunando Dhar

World football’s governing body, FIFA has recommended AIFF to have 25 per cent eminent player representation in its Executive Committee as co-opted members instead of the 50 per cent stipulated in the draft constitution by CoA.

“As per the draft Statutes shared with us, there will be an additional 35 Eminent Players in the AIFF Congress from the exiting 35 Member Associations,” it said in the letter.

