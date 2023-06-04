Mbappe wins record 5th French golden boot; Rennes earns Europa League spot

French champion PSG and second-placed Lens qualified for the group stage of the Champions League next season.

Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe won a record fifth straight French golden boot while Rennes clinched a Europa League spot and Auxerre was relegated.

Mbappe’s goal in a 3-2 loss to Clermont finished his league tally on 29 and made him the top scorer for the fifth time, tied with French great Jean-Pierre Papin and retired Argentine strikers Carlos Bianchi and Delio Onnis.

French champion PSG and second-placed Lens qualified for the group stage of the Champions League next season. Rennes edged Brest 2-1 with first-half goals from Benjamin Bourigeaud to leapfrog Lille into fourth place, taking them into next year’s Europa League.

