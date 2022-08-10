MSSA: Hansraj Morarji, Don Bosco register 2-0 wins

After the first half ended goalless, striker Anas capitalised on the chances that came his way to score two quick goals (35th and 39th minutes) to ensure Hansraj Morarji emerged victorious

Don Bosco (right) and Lakshdham HS players vie for the ball during an U-16 match. Pic/Atul Kamble

Twin strikes from Anas Khan, 15, helped Hansraj Morarji Trust Public School (Andheri) beat Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School (Juhu) 2-0 in a boys’ U-16 Div-II match of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at the St Francis D’Assisi HS ground, Borivli on Tuesday.

After the first half ended goalless, striker Anas capitalised on the chances that came his way to score two quick goals (35th and 39th minutes) to ensure Hansraj Morarji emerged victorious.



Later in the day, Cambridge HS (Kandivli) dominated play against St Xavier’s HS (Fort) and marched to a fluent 3-0 win. The Kandivli lads combined well and scored thrice in the first session through strikers Ninad Mohite, Tanuj Waingankar and Neel Shah.

Earlier, Don Bosco HS (Borivli) scored a goal in each half to hand Lakshdham HS (Goregaon) a 2-0 defeat. Don Bosco broke the deadlock in the 21st minute through Mathew Fernandes before Angelo Misquitta doubled the lead in the third minute of the second half.

In another match, Hiranandani Foundation (Powai) beat Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial (CNM) School (Vile Parle) 2-0 with strikers Yash Lalchandani (15th minute) and Mithran Puri (24th) scoring a goal each.

Meanwhile, Dhirubhai Ambani International School lost 0-1 to Lilavatibai Podar HS with Keegan Crasto netting the winner.

With inputs from Shaun Suvarna