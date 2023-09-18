While Stimac did not take names while addressing a virtual press conference ahead of team departure but dropped enough hints about who all scuppered his and AIFF’s plan to field a strong squad, comprising players from current senior national side

Igor Stimac. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Stimac takes dig at ISL organisers for not releasing players for Asian Games x 00:00

India football team head coach Igor Stimac, on Sunday, lashed out at the Indian Super League (ISL) organisers Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) and clubs for not releasing players for the Asian Games as the national federation was forced to stitch an under-strength ragtag side at the last moment after hectic parleys.

While Stimac did not take names while addressing a virtual press conference ahead of team departure but dropped enough hints about who all scuppered his and AIFF’s plan to field a strong squad, comprising players from current senior national side.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: 'Forget about FIFA rankings': Igor Stimac ahead of SAFF Championship

“If I knew that certain elements will stop us from going with the best possible team, I would have rather picked all the players from the I-League and request to train with them for two months and prepare with them for the Asian Games,” a fuming Stimac said during media interaction. “It would not have been much different,” he added, making clear what he thinks about the third-string players that ISL clubs have released.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever