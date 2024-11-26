Breaking News
Won’t change our belief: Pep

Updated on: 26 November,2024 08:00 AM IST  |  Manchester
AP , PTI |

Tonight City faces Feyenoord in the Champions League, but  Guardiola’s faith in his approach is unshaken. 

Pep Guardiola

Amid the worst losing streak of his career, Pep Guardiola is determined to stick to his plans. Man City has lost five straight games in all competitions and are eight points behind EPL leaders Liverpool. Tonight City faces Feyenoord in the Champions League, but  Guardiola’s faith in his approach is unshaken. 


Also Read: St Joseph’s boys, Scottish girls are happy hoopsters!


“What should I change? he asked. “We are not going to change our beliefs. We are big believers in the process and the fundamentals that we have to do. We have to go more direct to our principals. Don’t change much — less than ever. I don’t give up and I have the feeling we’ll do good things,” he said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

