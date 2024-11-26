Won’t change our belief: Pep

Tonight City faces Feyenoord in the Champions League, but Guardiola’s faith in his approach is unshaken.

Amid the worst losing streak of his career, Pep Guardiola is determined to stick to his plans. Man City has lost five straight games in all competitions and are eight points behind EPL leaders Liverpool. Tonight City faces Feyenoord in the Champions League, but Guardiola’s faith in his approach is unshaken.

“What should I change? he asked. “We are not going to change our beliefs. We are big believers in the process and the fundamentals that we have to do. We have to go more direct to our principals. Don’t change much — less than ever. I don’t give up and I have the feeling we’ll do good things,” he said.

