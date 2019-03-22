IPL 2019, CSK vs RCB, live updates: Kohli bonds with Chhetri in training

Mar 22, 2019, 14:21 IST

Virat Kohli practices his shots in the nets.

Great to be back at the Chinnaswamy for another season with @RCBTweets. Can't wait to be on the field! #PlayBold #IPL2019