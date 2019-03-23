IPL 2019 CSK vs RCB Live Updates: Carnage at Chepauk! RCB four wickets down
It is match day at the IPL 2019 as defending champs Chennai Super Kings kick-start their campaign at home against the mighty Royal Challengers Bangalore. Stay tuned for live updates as MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli lock horns in the big game.
Mar 23, 2019, 20:36 IST
Carnage at Chepauk! Suresh Raina runs out Shimron Hetmyer
Carnage at Chepauk! Suresh Raina runs out Shimron Hetmyer
Mar 23, 2019, 20:36 IST
The ooohs, aaahs and the thunderous applause for every single saved! That's Chepauk for you!
Mar 23, 2019, 20:34 IST
Harbhajan Singh gets his third wicket of the night and this time it is AB de Villiers
Harbhajan Singh gets his third wicket of the night and this time it is AB de Villiers
Mar 23, 2019, 20:31 IST
Someone tell this RCB fan that there is no need to fear when AB de Villiers is here!
Someone tell this RCB fan that there is no need to fear when AB de Villiers is here!
Mar 23, 2019, 20:28 IST
Well, old is definitely gold tonight!
Well, old is definitely gold tonight!
Mar 23, 2019, 20:26 IST
Mar 23, 2019, 20:26 IST
Next ball: Moin Ali out...
ððð #IPL2019 #GameBanayegaName #CricketMeriJaan #CSKvRCB
Mar 23, 2019, 20:23 IST
To all the singles out there!
To all the singles out there!
#CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/RxRztvMs3O
Mar 23, 2019, 20:20 IST
Good going BCCI!
ðRs 11 crore to Indian Army— Story Trend (@StoryTrend1) March 23, 2019
ðRs 7 crore to the CRPF
ðRs 1 crore to Indian Navy
ðRs 1 crore to Indian Air Force
BCCI donates Rs 20 crore to Defence Forces instead wasting it on regular IPL opening ceremony. Great gesture BCCI. ððð®ð³ #CSKvRCB #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/lSZFHqVp8i
Mar 23, 2019, 20:18 IST
Chennai Super Singh gets the first one and it's a big one! Harbhajan Singh
Mar 23, 2019, 20:13 IST
Virat Kohli is out! Harbhajan Singh takes the master blaster, what a scalp for the first wicket of IPL 2019!
Mar 23, 2019, 20:09 IST
Chennai Super Kings donate to the Pulwama attack martyrs. Great gesture!
Chennai Super Kings donate to the Pulwama attack martyrs. Great gesture! Chennai Super Kings donates Rs 2 Crores to Defence Forces to pay tribute to families of Pulwama Terror Attack. Thank you MS Dhoni & CSK.
Mar 23, 2019, 20:05 IST
Parthiv Patel hits the first boundary of IPL 2019!
First boundary of IPL 2019 comes from Parthiv that's a miss field from Shardul
-
Mar 23, 2019, 20:03 IST
Did anyone notice this? Pretty unusual with Dhoni being a right-hander
Did anyone notice this? Pretty unusual with Dhoni being a right-hander. Why did MSD flip the coin with his left hand?
-
Mar 23, 2019, 20:00 IST
Mar 23, 2019, 19:54 IST
Will this sea of yellow intimidate Virat Kohli and his boys tonight? Watch the crowd roar!
Mar 23, 2019, 19:51 IST
Who do you think will be the game-changer tonight for CSK? The lions in action for today!
The lions in action for today! #WhistlePodu #Yellove #CSKvRCB ð¦ð
Mar 23, 2019, 19:39 IST
RCB XI: Virat Kohli (capt), Parthiv Patel (wk), Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini
CSK XI: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (capt, wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir
Navdeep Saini to play his first game for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Best of luck mate!
Mar 23, 2019, 19:33 IST
Here is a look at MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli's records against each other's teams.
Here is a look at MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli's records against each other's teams.
-
Mar 23, 2019, 19:27 IST
Toss Update: MS Dhoni wins the toss and opts to bowl first. Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel to open the innings.
Mar 23, 2019, 19:20 IST
MS Dhoni is followed by the whole Chennai Super Kings team as they arrive at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium for the match. Fasten your seat belts! Lions are on the prowl!
Lions are on the prowl! #WhistlePodu #Yellove #CSKvRCB ð¦ð
-
Mar 23, 2019, 19:19 IST
Sunil Gavaskar gives a pitch report and calls it a belter. He reckons that the team batting first should score atleast 200 plus in the first innings
Mar 23, 2019, 19:00 IST
Will Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore conquer the IPL title this year? Read here
-
Mar 23, 2019, 18:45 IST
Virat Kohli's presser before the game where he talks about giving more than 100 per cent, every time he goes out on the field.
Mar 23, 2019, 18:30 IST
Captains of the 8 teams posing with the IPL 2019 trophy, who do you think will get his hands on the trophy? If you may have noticed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is representing SRH. Bhuvi will be captaining the team in the absence of Kane Williamson, who will not be part of the initial few games due to a shoulder injury.
Mar 23, 2019, 18:15 IST
Will Royal Challengers Bangalore turn party spoilers for Chennai Super Kings on Day 1 of the IPL? The Twitter user definitely thinks so.
Will Royal Challengers Bangalore turn party spoilers for Chennai Super Kings on Day 1 of the IPL? The Twitter user definitely thinks so.
-
Mar 23, 2019, 18:00 IST
The big boys from the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers share their excitement for the match against Chennai Super Kings.
Mar 23, 2019, 17:45 IST
Imran Tahir has arrived in the Chennai Super Kings' Den. Will he roar today?
#ParasakthiExpress Chennai vandhadaindhadhu! #RoarOfTheLion #WhistlePoduð¦ð
Mar 23, 2019, 17:30 IST
What do you think Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni spoke about in this brief chat?
What do you think Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni spoke about in this brief chat? Time is running...get ready to be back! And of course, Whistle Podu
Mar 23, 2019, 17:14 IST
If MS Dhoni has the Whistle Podu, Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore also has its own anthem, watch the video. The RCB Anthem for IPL 2019 is out.
The RCB Anthem for #VIVOIPL2019 is out. Head to our IGTV to check out the full video! #PlayBold
Mar 23, 2019, 16:56 IST
The whistles are back, watch MS Dhoni and team make a grand entry in style. The most important routine - Whistle Podu!
The most important #Yellove Day routine - Whistle Paraaaak! #CSKvsRCB #WhistlePodu ð¦ð