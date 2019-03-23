IPL 2019 CSK vs RCB Live Updates: Carnage at Chepauk! RCB four wickets down

Mar 23, 2019, 20:34 IST Harbhajan Singh gets his third wicket of the night and this time it is AB de Villiers Chalo khatam match ððð #IPL2019 #CSKvRCB — Phenomenal_One ð®ð³ (@kingslayer112) March 23, 2019

Mar 23, 2019, 20:31 IST Someone tell this RCB fan that there is no need to fear when AB de Villiers is here! Isupport #RCB every year and I'll love them no matter what even through the losses.... but y'all disappointing me already man and it's only the first match #VIVOIPL #CSKvRCB COME ON RCB!!!! pic.twitter.com/WnVvBmvaoQ — Lissy R ð¹ð¹ (@868_lisa) March 23, 2019

Mar 23, 2019, 20:28 IST Well, old is definitely gold tonight! Harbhajan vs Parthiv. along with Yuvraj these are the only ones playing since I started watching Cricket #IPL2019 #CSKvRCB — Yashwanth (@Yashnirvaan) March 23, 2019

Mar 23, 2019, 20:20 IST Good going BCCI! ðRs 11 crore to Indian Army

ðRs 7 crore to the CRPF

ðRs 1 crore to Indian Navy

ðRs 1 crore to Indian Air Force



BCCI donates Rs 20 crore to Defence Forces instead wasting it on regular IPL opening ceremony. Great gesture BCCI. ððð®ð³ #CSKvRCB #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/lSZFHqVp8i — Story Trend (@StoryTrend1) March 23, 2019

Mar 23, 2019, 20:13 IST Virat Kohli is out! Harbhajan Singh takes the master blaster, what a scalp for the first wicket of IPL 2019!

Mar 23, 2019, 20:09 IST Chennai Super Kings donate to the Pulwama attack martyrs. Great gesture! Chennai Super Kings @ChennaiIPL donates Rs 2 Crores to Defence Forces to pay tribute to families of Pulwama Terror Attack. Thank you MS Dhoni & CSK. ðð®ð³#CSKvRCB #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/WaaWiM4e82 — Shubham Sharma (@MrHimachali) March 23, 2019

Mar 23, 2019, 20:05 IST Parthiv Patel hits the first boundary of IPL 2019! First boundary of IPL 2019 comes from Parthiv that's a miss field from shardul #CSKvRCB — Likith 45 (@45Likith) March 23, 2019

Mar 23, 2019, 20:03 IST Did anyone notice this? Pretty unusual with Dhoni being a right-hander Why did MSD flip the coin with his left hand? #CSKvRCB — Be Yusuf (@barmare_yusuf) March 23, 2019

Mar 23, 2019, 19:54 IST Will this sea of yellow intimidate Virat Kohli and his boys tonight? Watch the crowd roar! View this post on Instagram The Roar! #WhistlePodu #Yellove ð¦ð A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl) onMar 23, 2019 at 6:42am PDT

Mar 23, 2019, 19:39 IST RCB XI: Virat Kohli (capt), Parthiv Patel (wk), Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini CSK XI: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (capt, wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir Navdeep Saini to play his first game for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Best of luck mate!

Mar 23, 2019, 19:33 IST Here is a look at MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli's records against each other's teams. Matches played doesn't matter performance matters love RCB#CSKvRCB @IPL pic.twitter.com/BjpwuaKUAQ — RCBASH/SH (@gaia_hashish) March 23, 2019

Mar 23, 2019, 19:27 IST Toss Update: MS Dhoni wins the toss and opts to bowl first. Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel to open the innings.

Mar 23, 2019, 19:20 IST MS Dhoni is followed by the whole Chennai Super Kings team as they arrive at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium for the match. Fasten your seat belts! View this post on Instagram Lions are on the prowl! #WhistlePodu #Yellove #CSKvRCB ð¦ð A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl) onMar 23, 2019 at 5:30am PDT

Mar 23, 2019, 19:19 IST Sunil Gavaskar gives a pitch report and calls it a belter. He reckons that the team batting first should score atleast 200 plus in the first innings

Mar 23, 2019, 18:30 IST Captains of the 8 teams posing with the IPL 2019 trophy, who do you think will get his hands on the trophy? If you may have noticed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is representing SRH. Bhuvi will be captaining the team in the absence of Kane Williamson, who will not be part of the initial few games due to a shoulder injury. View this post on Instagram All set for tomorrow? #VIVOIPL A post shared by IPL (@iplt20) onMar 22, 2019 at 4:30am PDT

Mar 23, 2019, 18:15 IST Will Royal Challengers Bangalore turn party spoilers for Chennai Super Kings on Day 1 of the IPL? The Twitter user definitely thinks so. Bangam Trollsððð RCB #CSKvsRCB pic.twitter.com/9nUbYEWpXR — MamaMaplaMemes (@mamamaplamemes) March 21, 2019

Mar 23, 2019, 17:45 IST Imran Tahir has arrived in the Chennai Super Kings' Den. Will he roar today? View this post on Instagram #ParasakthiExpress Chennai vandhadaindhadhu! #RoarOfTheLion #WhistlePoduð¦ð A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl) onMar 22, 2019 at 11:27am PDT