IPL 2019 MI vs CSK Live Updates: Jadeja gets the big fish! Rohit Sharma is out

Ravindra Jadeja in the World Cup squad? How many of you guys think so...
He Deserves A Place In Wc Squad ð¥#MIvCSK
The Battle to Watch Out For: Rohit Sharma vs Imran Tahir, click here to read about the face-off.
Suryakumar Yadav counter-attacks soon after coming out to the crease.
A loose over from Shardul Thakur as Mumbai recover from De Kock's dismissal
MI 25/1 in 4 overs
Our Player To Watch Out For, Shardul Thakur bowls his first over. Take a look at the cricketer's life off the pitch, his vacation photos and pictures with his friends. Click here.
Deepak Chahar strikes for Chennai Super Kings, Quinton de Kock walks back after making just 4 runs in 7 balls.
Well, we have a new hashtag for the Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings rivalry.
Rahul Chahar and Jason Behrendorff practising earlier on in the day before the match.
Pairs of Pandyas, Sharmas and Chahars playing in today's game.
Hardik Pandya - Krunal Pandya
Rohit Sharma - Mohit Sharma
Rahul Chahar - Deepak Chahar
Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock to start off Mumbai Indians innings.
Rohit Sharma is all praise for Rahul Chahar who will be playing his first match of the IPL 2019 tonight.
The Chahar brothers are playing against each other in opposite teams today, it will be interesting to see which one will come out on top today.
Playing 11 for the teams:
Chennai Super Kings: 1 Ambati Rayudu, 2 Shane Watson, 3 Suresh Raina, 4 Kedar Jadhav, 5 MS Dhoni (capt & wk), 6 Dwayne Bravo, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Mohit Sharma, 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Shardul Thakur, 11 Imran Tahir
Mumbai Indians: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Yuvraj Singh, 5 Kieron Pollard, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Krunal Pandya, 8 Jason Behrendorff, 9 Rahul Chahar, 10 Lasith Malinga, 11 Jasprit Bumrah
Toss Report: Dhoni calls heads and heads it is, The World Cup-winning captain elects to bowl first
Some head to head statistics between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.
Sunil Gavaskar's Wankhede pitch report: There is a lot of grass on the pitch and if the batsman can counter the swing and bounce in the initial 3-4 overs, a score in excess of 200 is possible.
Rohit Sharma looks all cool, calm and collected as he walks out of the hotel. Watch video
Mohit Sharma is all smiles as he walks into Wankhede.
Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians players arrive at the stadium.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Dwayne Bravo and Mumbai Indians (MI) player Kieron Pollard during a training session ahead of the Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL T20) cricket match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Pic/ PTI
Head to Head:
Out of the overall 26 matches between the two teams, Mumbai Indians has won 14 and Chennai Super Kings has won 12. At the Wankhede, in matches between MI and CSK, Mumbai Indians has won 5 and Chennai Super Kings has won 3 matches.
Beating arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at their home ground Wankhede Stadium, would make it a perfect occasion. A victory today will also help Mumbai Indians get back to winning ways after receiving a eight-wicket thrashing against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali on Saturday.
Mumbai Indians (MI) will be eagerly eyeing a historic victory today. And the three-time champions couldn't have asked for a better stage than this to bring up their 100th win of the Indian Premier League and also become the first team to bring up the milestone.