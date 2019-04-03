IPL 2019 MI vs CSK Live Updates: Jadeja gets the big fish! Rohit Sharma is out

Apr 03, 2019, 20:39 IST Ravindra Jadeja in the World Cup squad? How many of you guys think so... Sir Jadeja Has Taken Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli In IPL



He Deserves A Place In Wc Squad ð¥#MIvCSK — Prashanth ð®ð³ (@Paachu90) April 3, 2019

Apr 03, 2019, 20:31 IST The Battle to Watch Out For: Rohit Sharma vs Imran Tahir, click here to read about the face-off.

Apr 03, 2019, 20:23 IST Suryakumar Yadav counter-attacks soon after coming out to the crease. 4, 4, 1, 4, Wd, 1, 1



A loose over from Shardul Thakur as Mumbai recover from De Kock's dismissal



MI 25/1 in 4 overs



Follow LIVE: https://t.co/0ogmZE3suX#MIvCSK #IPL2019 — Firstpost Sports (@FirstpostSports) April 3, 2019

Apr 03, 2019, 20:18 IST Our Player To Watch Out For, Shardul Thakur bowls his first over. Take a look at the cricketer's life off the pitch, his vacation photos and pictures with his friends. Click here.

Apr 03, 2019, 20:14 IST Deepak Chahar strikes for Chennai Super Kings, Quinton de Kock walks back after making just 4 runs in 7 balls. Deepak Chahar once again picking wicket..



Sanju manju surely jumping off the sealing of wankhade.. #MIvCSK #CSKvMI — Puneet B (@OnestoPuneet) April 3, 2019

Apr 03, 2019, 20:08 IST Well, we have a new hashtag for the Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings rivalry. #CricketMeriJaan vs #Yellove!

I am staying glued to my favourite team Mumbai Indians #MIvCSK . This match would make it clear who's going to get closer to #AbkiBaarChauthiBaar. Don't you think? #GameBanayegaName #MyGameFace — The Great Warrior (@Raghu587143) April 3, 2019

Apr 03, 2019, 20:01 IST Pairs of Pandyas, Sharmas and Chahars playing in today's game. Pairs in Today's game -



Hardik Pandya - Krunal Pandya

Rohit Sharma - Mohit Sharma

Rahul Chahar - Deepak Chahar



Yuvraj Singh will be missing Harbhajan Singh#IPL2019 #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/qhbtsgsXMF — KKRIDER â (@TheYorkerBall) April 3, 2019

Apr 03, 2019, 19:59 IST Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock to start off Mumbai Indians innings. Okay, then! Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock have made their way to the middle.#OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #MIvCSK — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 3, 2019

Apr 03, 2019, 19:41 IST Rohit Sharma is all praise for Rahul Chahar who will be playing his first match of the IPL 2019 tonight. Siblings to face each other.



Deepak vs Rahul ðð #MIvCSK #CricketMeriJaan https://t.co/52fYg5xhOZ — â©ââââ (@Mzafni) April 3, 2019

Apr 03, 2019, 19:38 IST The Chahar brothers are playing against each other in opposite teams today, it will be interesting to see which one will come out on top today. Deepak chahar vs Rahul chahar ð #MIvCSK — Eldo Jacob (@eldoj28) April 3, 2019

Apr 03, 2019, 19:35 IST Playing 11 for the teams: Chennai Super Kings: 1 Ambati Rayudu, 2 Shane Watson, 3 Suresh Raina, 4 Kedar Jadhav, 5 MS Dhoni (capt & wk), 6 Dwayne Bravo, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Mohit Sharma, 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Shardul Thakur, 11 Imran Tahir Mumbai Indians: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Yuvraj Singh, 5 Kieron Pollard, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Krunal Pandya, 8 Jason Behrendorff, 9 Rahul Chahar, 10 Lasith Malinga, 11 Jasprit Bumrah

Apr 03, 2019, 19:32 IST Toss Report: Dhoni calls heads and heads it is, The World Cup-winning captain elects to bowl first

Apr 03, 2019, 19:24 IST Sunil Gavaskar's Wankhede pitch report: There is a lot of grass on the pitch and if the batsman can counter the swing and bounce in the initial 3-4 overs, a score in excess of 200 is possible.

Apr 03, 2019, 19:14 IST Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians players arrive at the stadium. The two teams have arrived at the Wankhede ahead of the big clash.#VIVOIPL #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/sUzw8Aw4cB — ãâ¡ VIVO IPL 2019â¡ã (@HRS_Cricket) April 3, 2019

Apr 03, 2019, 18:46 IST



Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Dwayne Bravo and Mumbai Indians (MI) player Kieron Pollard during a training session ahead of the Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL T20) cricket match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Pic/ PTI

Apr 03, 2019, 18:41 IST Head to Head:

Out of the overall 26 matches between the two teams, Mumbai Indians has won 14 and Chennai Super Kings has won 12. At the Wankhede, in matches between MI and CSK, Mumbai Indians has won 5 and Chennai Super Kings has won 3 matches.

Apr 03, 2019, 18:13 IST Beating arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at their home ground Wankhede Stadium, would make it a perfect occasion. A victory today will also help Mumbai Indians get back to winning ways after receiving a eight-wicket thrashing against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali on Saturday.