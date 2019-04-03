Live Blog

IPL 2019 MI vs CSK Live Updates: Jadeja gets the big fish! Rohit Sharma is out

Apr 03, 2019, 20:40 IST | mid-day online correspondent

It will be a clash of the titans as Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians take on Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in an epic IPL encounter at Wankhede today

  • Apr 03, 2019, 20:39 IST

    Ravindra Jadeja in the World Cup squad? How many of you guys think so...

  • Apr 03, 2019, 20:31 IST

    The Battle to Watch Out For: Rohit Sharma vs Imran Tahir, click here to read about the face-off.

  • Apr 03, 2019, 20:27 IST
  • Apr 03, 2019, 20:23 IST

    Suryakumar Yadav counter-attacks soon after coming out to the crease.

  • Apr 03, 2019, 20:18 IST

    Our Player To Watch Out For, Shardul Thakur bowls his first over. Take a look at the cricketer's life off the pitch, his vacation photos and pictures with his friends. Click here.

  • Apr 03, 2019, 20:14 IST

    Deepak Chahar strikes for Chennai Super Kings, Quinton de Kock walks back after making just 4 runs in 7 balls.

  • Apr 03, 2019, 20:08 IST

    Well, we have a new hashtag for the Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings rivalry.

  • Apr 03, 2019, 20:04 IST

    Rahul Chahar and Jason Behrendorff practising earlier on in the day before the match.

  • Apr 03, 2019, 20:01 IST

    Pairs of Pandyas, Sharmas and Chahars playing in today's game.

  • Apr 03, 2019, 19:59 IST

    Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock to start off Mumbai Indians innings.

  • Apr 03, 2019, 19:41 IST

    Rohit Sharma is all praise for Rahul Chahar who will be playing his first match of the IPL 2019 tonight.

  • Apr 03, 2019, 19:38 IST

    The Chahar brothers are playing against each other in opposite teams today, it will be interesting to see which one will come out on top today.

  • Apr 03, 2019, 19:35 IST

    Playing 11 for the teams:

    Chennai Super Kings: 1 Ambati Rayudu, 2 Shane Watson, 3 Suresh Raina, 4 Kedar Jadhav, 5 MS Dhoni (capt & wk), 6 Dwayne Bravo, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Mohit Sharma, 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Shardul Thakur, 11 Imran Tahir

    Mumbai Indians: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Yuvraj Singh, 5 Kieron Pollard, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Krunal Pandya, 8 Jason Behrendorff, 9 Rahul Chahar, 10 Lasith Malinga, 11 Jasprit Bumrah

  • Apr 03, 2019, 19:32 IST

    Toss Report: Dhoni calls heads and heads it is, The World Cup-winning captain elects to bowl first

  • Apr 03, 2019, 19:28 IST

    Some head to head statistics between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

  • Apr 03, 2019, 19:24 IST

    Sunil Gavaskar's Wankhede pitch report: There is a lot of grass on the pitch and if the batsman can counter the swing and bounce in the initial 3-4 overs, a score in excess of 200 is possible.

  • Apr 03, 2019, 19:19 IST

    Rohit Sharma looks all cool, calm and collected as he walks out of the hotel. Watch video

     
     
     
    View this post on Instagram

    Are you as pumped up as @mitch_m81 for tonight's match against CSK? ð . #OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #MIvCSK

    A post shared by Mumbai Indians (@mumbaiindians) onApr 3, 2019 at 6:24am PDT

  • Apr 03, 2019, 19:18 IST

    Mohit Sharma is all smiles as he walks into Wankhede.

     
     
     
    View this post on Instagram

    Wankhe-Den bound! #WhistlePodu #Yellove #MIvCSK ðð¦

    A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl) onApr 3, 2019 at 6:26am PDT

  • Apr 03, 2019, 19:14 IST

    Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians players arrive at the stadium.

  • Apr 03, 2019, 18:46 IST

    Bravo and Pollard

    Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Dwayne Bravo and Mumbai Indians (MI) player Kieron Pollard during a training session ahead of the Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL T20) cricket match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Pic/ PTI

  • Apr 03, 2019, 18:41 IST

    Head to Head:
    Out of the overall 26 matches between the two teams, Mumbai Indians has won 14 and Chennai Super Kings has won 12. At the Wankhede, in matches between MI and CSK, Mumbai Indians has won 5 and Chennai Super Kings has won 3 matches.

  • Apr 03, 2019, 18:13 IST

    Beating arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at their home ground Wankhede Stadium, would make it a perfect occasion. A victory today will also help Mumbai Indians get back to winning ways after receiving a eight-wicket thrashing against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali on Saturday.

  • Apr 03, 2019, 18:03 IST

    Mumbai Indians (MI) will be eagerly eyeing a historic victory today. And the three-time champions couldn't have asked for a better stage than this to bring up their 100th win of the Indian Premier League and also become the first team to bring up the milestone.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Story Of The Day
Why are cops closing bars before deadline?

Why are cops closing bars before deadline?