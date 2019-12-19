IPL 2020 Auction Live updates: Pat Cummins most expensive foreign player in history at Rs 15.5 cr!

Dec 19, 2019, 17:53 IST Uncapped fast bowler Akash Singh sold to Rajasthan Royals for 20L lakh, while uncapped wicket-keeper Anuj Rawat is also bought by the Royals for 80 lakh.

Dec 19, 2019, 17:52 IST After a bidding war for young Yashasvi Jaiswal, he is bought by Rajasthan Royals for 2.40 crore. While Daniel Sams, Pavan Deshpande, Shahrukh Khan, Kedar Devdhar go unsold.

Dec 19, 2019, 17:38 IST India's U-19 captain Priyam Garg is sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1.9 crore. Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab purchased Deepak Hooda for Rs 50 lakh

Dec 19, 2019, 17:38 IST Rahul Tripathi gets sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 60 lakh. Rohan Kadam, Manoj Kalra, Harpreet Bhatia go unsold. Virat Singh goes sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1.9 crore.

Dec 19, 2019, 17:17 IST Adam Zampa, Hayden Walsh and Afghan bowler Zahir Khan go unsold at the IPL 2020 auction.

Dec 19, 2019, 17:14 IST Chennai Super Kings surprisingly purchase Piyush Chawla for Rs 6.5 crore.

Dec 19, 2019, 17:12 IST Sheldon Cottrell joins Kings XI Punjab for Rs 8.5 crore at the auction and New Zealand pacer Tim Southee goes unsold at the IPL 2020 auction.

Dec 19, 2019, 17:11 IST Mumbai Indians purchased all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile for Rs 8 crore.

Dec 19, 2019, 17:02 IST Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat was sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3 crore while pacer Andrew Tye went unsold at the IPL 2020 auction.

Dec 19, 2019, 17:01 IST Indian pacer Mohit Sharma as well as veteran South African pacer Dale Steyn too went unsold at the IPL 2020 auction.

Dec 19, 2019, 16:54 IST NO HOPE! West Indies star Shai Hope shockingly went unsold at the IPL 2020 auction.

Dec 19, 2019, 16:52 IST Bangladesh keeper Mushfiqur Rahim and Indian keeper Naman Ojha went unsold at the IPL 2020 auction.

Dec 19, 2019, 16:52 IST Delhi Capitals manage to purchase Alex Carey for Rs 2.4 crore, while Heinrich Klassen went unsold at the IPL 2020 auction.

Dec 19, 2019, 16:22 IST Chris Morris moves to Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping Rs 10 crore! Meanwhile, Stuart Binny remained unsold at his base price of Rs 50 lakh

Dec 19, 2019, 16:17 IST Sam Curran was purchased by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 5.5 crore.

Dec 19, 2019, 16:12 IST Pat Cummins sold to Kolkata Knight Riders after the fiercest bidding so far at IPL 2020 auction at Rs 15.5 crore!

Dec 19, 2019, 16:05 IST Colin de Grandhomme also went unsold the IPL 2020 player auction.

Dec 19, 2019, 16:02 IST Delhi Capitals also purchase Chris Woakes for Rs 1.5 crore. Meanwhile, Yusuf Pathan remained unsold at the IPL 2020 auction

Dec 19, 2019, 16:00 IST MAX BUY! All-rounder Glenn Maxwell was sold to Kings XI Punjab at a whopping Rs 10.75 crore!

Dec 19, 2019, 15:53 IST Aaron Finch moves to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 4.4 crore.

Dec 19, 2019, 15:45 IST Delhi Capitals bag opener Jason Roy for Rs 1.5 crore!

Dec 19, 2019, 15:44 IST Hamuma Vihari unsold at IPL 2020 player auction. Vihari's base price was Rs 50 lakh. Cheteshwar Pujara too went unsold at the IPL 2020 player auction.

Dec 19, 2019, 15:43 IST Robin Uthappa sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3 crore.

Dec 19, 2019, 15:41 IST Eoin Morgan bagged by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 5.25 crore.

Dec 19, 2019, 15:40 IST Chris Lynn sold to Mumbai Indian for Rs 2 crore.

Dec 19, 2019, 15:29 IST Famous 5! Glenn Maxwell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Roy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Eoin Morgan A look at five international players who can strike it rich when the eight IPL teams place their bids in Kolkata today

Dec 19, 2019, 15:28 IST 146 stars to go under the hammer at the IPL 2020 player auction today.

Dec 19, 2019, 15:16 IST Ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) player auction, Royal Challengers Banglore's (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday assured the fans that the side will build a very strong outfit for the 2020 tournament.

Dec 19, 2019, 15:14 IST A look at the video Virat Kohli shared on Twitter. King Kohli just loves his RCB fans and he has a special message to share with all of you. Get behind RCB and let’s #PlayBold.#BidForBold #IPLAuction #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/DVD8CITQM3 — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) December 19, 2019

Dec 19, 2019, 15:06 IST Watch out for India's young guns Yashasvi, Priyam Mumbai left-hander opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal and the U-19 India captain Priyam Garg will have all eyes on them during the IPL 2020 auction. Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore and Bengal fast bowler Ishan Porel will also be favoured picks. The base price for these cricketers are Rs 20 lakh.

Dec 19, 2019, 15:03 IST 14-year-old Afghan boy youngest player in IPL auction At 14 years and 350 days, Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad is the youngest name in the auction pool. The left-arm chinaman, with a base price of Rs 30 lakh, may join the likes of Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi to play for the high-profile franchise league.