IPL 2020 Auction Live updates: Pat Cummins most expensive foreign player in history at Rs 15.5 cr!

Dec 19, 2019, 17:53 IST | mid-day online correspondent Check for updates

As the IPL 2020 auction for IPL 2020 takes place, today swashbucklers, from India, West Indies and Australia, as well as some lesser-known youngsters, could walk away with the big deals at the event.

  • Dec 19, 2019, 17:53 IST

    Uncapped fast bowler Akash Singh sold to Rajasthan Royals for 20L lakh, while uncapped wicket-keeper Anuj Rawat is also bought by the Royals for 80 lakh.

  • Dec 19, 2019, 17:52 IST

    After a bidding war for young Yashasvi Jaiswal, he is bought by Rajasthan Royals for 2.40 crore. While Daniel Sams, Pavan Deshpande, Shahrukh Khan, Kedar Devdhar go unsold.

  • Dec 19, 2019, 17:38 IST

    India's U-19 captain Priyam Garg is sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1.9 crore. Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab purchased Deepak Hooda for Rs 50 lakh

  • Dec 19, 2019, 17:38 IST

    Rahul Tripathi gets sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 60 lakh. Rohan Kadam, Manoj Kalra, Harpreet Bhatia go unsold. Virat Singh goes sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1.9 crore.

  • Dec 19, 2019, 17:17 IST

    Adam Zampa, Hayden Walsh and Afghan bowler Zahir Khan go unsold at the IPL 2020 auction.

  • Dec 19, 2019, 17:14 IST

    Chennai Super Kings surprisingly purchase Piyush Chawla for Rs 6.5 crore.

  • Dec 19, 2019, 17:12 IST

    Sheldon Cottrell joins Kings XI Punjab for Rs 8.5 crore at the auction and New Zealand pacer Tim Southee goes unsold at the IPL 2020 auction.

  • Dec 19, 2019, 17:11 IST

    Mumbai Indians purchased all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile for Rs 8 crore.

  • Dec 19, 2019, 17:02 IST

    Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat was sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3 crore while pacer Andrew Tye went unsold at the IPL 2020 auction.

  • Dec 19, 2019, 17:01 IST

    Indian pacer Mohit Sharma as well as veteran South African pacer Dale Steyn too went unsold at the IPL 2020 auction.

  • Dec 19, 2019, 16:54 IST

     NO HOPE!

    West Indies star Shai Hope shockingly went unsold at the IPL 2020 auction.

  • Dec 19, 2019, 16:52 IST

    Bangladesh keeper Mushfiqur Rahim and Indian keeper Naman Ojha went unsold at the IPL 2020 auction.

  • Dec 19, 2019, 16:52 IST

    Delhi Capitals manage to purchase Alex Carey for Rs 2.4 crore, while Heinrich Klassen went unsold at the IPL 2020 auction.

  • Dec 19, 2019, 16:22 IST

    Chris Morris moves to Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping Rs 10 crore! Meanwhile, Stuart Binny remained unsold at his base price of Rs 50 lakh

  • Dec 19, 2019, 16:17 IST

    Sam Curran was purchased by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 5.5 crore.

  • Dec 19, 2019, 16:12 IST

    Pat Cummins sold to Kolkata Knight Riders after the fiercest bidding so far at IPL 2020 auction at Rs 15.5 crore!

  • Dec 19, 2019, 16:07 IST

    What you missed so far...

    • Glenn Maxwell the biggest bid so far as KXIP bag him for Rs 10.75 crore!
    • Aaron Finch bought for Rs 4.4 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore.
    • Eoin Morgan made big money going to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 5.25 crore.
    • Chris Lynn was bought for his base price of Rs 2 crore by defending champions Mumbai Indians.
    • Robin Uthappa was bagged by inaugural edition winners Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3 crore.
    • Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihara went unsold.
  • Dec 19, 2019, 16:05 IST

    Colin de Grandhomme also went unsold the IPL 2020 player auction.

  • Dec 19, 2019, 16:02 IST

    Delhi Capitals also purchase Chris Woakes for Rs 1.5 crore. Meanwhile, Yusuf Pathan remained unsold at the IPL 2020 auction

  • Dec 19, 2019, 16:00 IST

    MAX BUY!

    All-rounder Glenn Maxwell was sold to Kings XI Punjab at a whopping Rs 10.75 crore!

  • Dec 19, 2019, 15:53 IST

    Aaron Finch moves to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 4.4 crore.

  • Dec 19, 2019, 15:45 IST

    Delhi Capitals bag opener Jason Roy for Rs 1.5 crore!

  • Dec 19, 2019, 15:44 IST

    Hamuma Vihari unsold at IPL 2020 player auction. Vihari's base price was Rs 50 lakh. Cheteshwar Pujara too went unsold at the IPL 2020 player auction.

  • Dec 19, 2019, 15:43 IST

    Robin Uthappa sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3 crore.

  • Dec 19, 2019, 15:41 IST

    Eoin Morgan bagged by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 5.25 crore.

  • Dec 19, 2019, 15:40 IST

    Chris Lynn sold to Mumbai Indian for Rs 2 crore.

  • Dec 19, 2019, 15:29 IST

    Famous 5! Glenn Maxwell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Roy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Eoin Morgan

    A look at five international players who can strike it rich when the eight IPL teams place their bids in Kolkata today

  • Dec 19, 2019, 15:28 IST

    146 stars to go under the hammer at the IPL 2020 player auction today.

  • Dec 19, 2019, 15:16 IST

    Ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) player auction, Royal Challengers Banglore's (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday assured the fans that the side will build a very strong outfit for the 2020 tournament.

  • Dec 19, 2019, 15:14 IST

    A look at the video Virat Kohli shared on Twitter.

  • Dec 19, 2019, 15:06 IST

    Watch out for India's young guns Yashasvi, Priyam

    Mumbai left-hander opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal and the U-19 India captain Priyam Garg will have all eyes on them during the IPL 2020 auction. Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore and Bengal fast bowler Ishan Porel will also be favoured picks. The base price for these cricketers are Rs 20 lakh.

  • Dec 19, 2019, 15:03 IST

    14-year-old Afghan boy youngest player in IPL auction

    At 14 years and 350 days, Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad is the youngest name in the auction pool. The left-arm chinaman, with a base price of Rs 30 lakh, may join the likes of Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi to play for the high-profile franchise league.

  • Dec 19, 2019, 15:00 IST

    The 13th edition of the lucrative Indian Premier League will have added significance as the IPL 2020 is also a T20 World Cup year.

