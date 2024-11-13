Breaking News
Hawker menace: Lawyers cite Mid-Day Borivli report in Bombay High Court, justice has tough questions for state, BMC
Cyber fraud: Mumbai lost Rs 1,000 crore in just 10 months this year
Maharashtra elections 2024: How BJP shifted poll narrative to Vote Jihad
Mumbai: Cyber fraudsters pose as TRAI officials, MHADA techie loses Rs 3 lakh in digital arrest scam
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Traffic advisory for some parts of Mumbai, check details
Maharashtra Elections 2024

In Focus

Amid bag checking row, Uddhav's convoy stopped at Maharashtra-Goa border

The Shiv Sena (UBT) had on Tuesday alleged that the poll authorities frisked the bags of party chief Uddhav Thackeray for the second consecutive day

John Krasinski named Sexiest Man Alive 2024, Emily Blunt reacts

13 November,2024 07:06 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Preity Zinta celebrates 20 years of Veer Zaara co-starring Shah Rukh Khan

20 years of Veer Zaara: Preity Zinta celebrated the milestone of the cross-border romantic drama co-starring Shah Rukh Khan with a heartwarming post

13 November,2024 07:20 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Are cycles allowed on the Mumbai Metro 3 Aqua Line?

While the Mumbai Metro lines have yet to fully integrate cycling facilities, there has been growing interest and pressure from cycling groups to allow bikes on board, especially on lines like the Aqua Line that connect long-distance commuters across the city

13 November,2024 02:31 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: Don't miss out on Diljit Dosanjh, Coldplay and more concerts in India

Concert and music lovers are in for a treat with a star-studded lineup of performances from some of the world’s most popular artists during winters. Check out a list of music concerts and festivals you shouldn't miss this winter season in India (Pics/X)

13 November,2024 04:46 PM IST | Joy Manikumar
Sports News
Arjun Tendulkar’s Ranji feat has IPL scouts scrambling

The 25-year-old left-arm pacer marked a significant milestone in his First-Class career by claiming his maiden five-wicket haul

13 November,2024 05:40 PM IST | Goa | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


