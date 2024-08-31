Breaking News
Mbappe fails to score again as champs Real Madrid play out another 1 1 draw

Mbappe fails to score again as champs Real Madrid play out another 1-1 draw

Updated on: 31 August,2024 06:40 AM IST  |  Madrid
AP , PTI |

His only goal with Madrid came in the team’s UEFA Super Cup victory against Atalanta earlier this month.

Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe fails to score again as champs Real Madrid play out another 1-1 draw
Kylian Mbappe remained scoreless and defending champion Real Madrid settled for a 1-1 draw at Las Palmas in the Spanish league.


Mbappe, Madrid’s biggest signing in years, is yet to score in the league this season. His only goal with Madrid came in the team’s UEFA Super Cup victory against Atalanta earlier this month. 



It was Vinicius Junior who scored for Madrid, which beat Valladolid 3-0 in the previous round but had opened its title defense with a 1-1 draw at Mallorca.


“It’s been difficult for us to be as solid as we were last season,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said.

