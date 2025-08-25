Breaking News
Child's body dumped in train toilet bin: Accused held after one-kilometre chase
Elphinstone bridge to close from Sept 10; residents await rehab plan
MNS sacks four leaders for anti-party activities
Kalyan Police bust inter-state ganja smuggling racket, 13 held
ED arrests Pune builder from Mumbai hotel in bank loan fraud case
Bihar rains: Around eight lakh people in seven Bihar districts hit by floods
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Novak Djokovic battles blister and fatigue in US Open opener eyes record 25th Major

Novak Djokovic battles blister and fatigue in US Open opener, eyes record 25th Major

Updated on: 25 August,2025 10:52 AM IST  |  New York
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Djokovic stormed through the opening set in just over 20 minutes, showcasing the kind of dominance that has defined his storied career. However, the second set told a different story. Lengthy rallies and extended games appeared to drain the Serbian, who began to pile up unforced errors and saw his intensity falter

Novak Djokovic battles blister and fatigue in US Open opener, eyes record 25th Major

Novak Djokovic falls as he plays against Flavio Cobolli in Wimbledon singles quarters (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Novak Djokovic battles blister and fatigue in US Open opener, eyes record 25th Major
x
00:00

Novak Djokovic’s campaign for a historic 25th Grand Slam singles title began with a straight-sets victory at the US Open on Sunday, but the Serbian legend admitted concerns over his physical condition after a patchy second-set display.

Novak Djokovic’s campaign for a historic 25th Grand Slam singles title began with a straight-sets victory at the US Open on Sunday, but the Serbian legend admitted concerns over his physical condition after a patchy second-set display.

The 38-year-old overcame American teenager Learner Tien 6-1, 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 in two hours and 25 minutes on Arthur Ashe Stadium, though he required a medical timeout for a blister on his right foot and endured a noticeable dip in energy midway through the match.



Djokovic stormed through the opening set in just over 20 minutes, showcasing the kind of dominance that has defined his storied career. However, the second set told a different story. Lengthy rallies and extended games appeared to drain the Serbian, who began to pile up unforced errors and saw his intensity falter.


"I started great -- just over 20 minutes, first set, I felt really good," Djokovic said. "Then some long games to start the second set...I really was surprised how bad I was feeling in the second physically. "We had long exchanges, but also, I kind of dropped my level and made a lot of unforced errors and kind of got him back into the match."

Although he managed to steady himself and take the second-set tiebreak with a combination of net approaches and smart variation, Djokovic admitted the physical lull was troubling. "It’s slightly a concern," he said. "I don't know. I don't have any injury or anything. I just struggled a lot to stay in long exchanges and recover after points."

A medical timeout between sets helped Djokovic regain his composure and energy. He returned to the court rejuvenated, immediately breaking Tien’s serve and racing to a 5-1 lead in the third. Though the young American saved a match point and briefly broke back, Djokovic quickly extinguished the fightback, sealing the match with another break.

Despite the second-set scare, Djokovic showed flashes of his trademark brilliance, striking clean winners, attacking the net decisively, and dictating rallies with surgical precision.

Now into the second round, the world No. 2 will face American qualifier Zachary Svajda as he continues his quest to move past Margaret Court’s all-time Grand Slam record.

Having opted to skip the Toronto and Cincinnati Masters events after his Wimbledon semi-final loss, Djokovic is banking on freshness, experience, and his enduring hunger for titles. "I still have the flair, I still have the drive, and you guys give me the energy. Hopefully I can keep it going," he told the crowd.

(With AFP inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

novak djokovic us open tennis news sports sports news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK