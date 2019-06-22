Search
World Cup 2019, IND vs AFG, Live Updates: Big blow for India! Mujeeb sends back Rohit Sharma

Jun 22, 2019, 15:34 IST | mid-day online correspondent Check for updates

India is on a roll as they face bottom-placed Afghanistan to further their chances of booking a place in the semi-finals of the World Cup 2019. Stay tuned for live updates

  • Jun 22, 2019, 15:33 IST

    When you love youyr IPL player but are rooting for India to win. (PS. Mujeeb plays for Kings XI Punjab)

  • Jun 22, 2019, 15:31 IST

    India Playing XI:

    KL Rahul, RG Sharma, V Kohli*, V Shankar, MS Dhoni†, HH Pandya, KM Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, YS Chahal, JJ Bumrah.


    "Karnataka, Mumbai, Delhi, TN, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Baroda, UP, Bengal, Haryana and Gujarat. 11 players from 11 Ranji sides. "

  • Jun 22, 2019, 15:21 IST

    After that mamoth 140 against Pakistan, Rohit Sharma falls for just 1 run against Afghanistan.

  • Jun 22, 2019, 15:04 IST

    Aghanistan pull off a surprise by bowling a leg-spinner in the first over agaisnt KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma.

  • Jun 22, 2019, 14:52 IST

    Our on ground cricket journalist Harit Joshi catches up with a couple of Indian cricket fans who have travelled all the way from USA, to support Virat Kohli's team

  • Jun 22, 2019, 14:35 IST

    India wins the toss and elected to bat first. Shami in for injured Bhuvi.

  • Jun 22, 2019, 13:50 IST

    This Aghanistan fan, speaking to mid-day's on ground cricket expert Harit Joshi, has high hopes from his team in tonight's game.

  • Jun 22, 2019, 13:48 IST

    mid-day's on ground cricket expert Harit Joshi caught up with a few Indian cricket fans who have travelled all the way from the USA to catch the India vs Afghanistan match.

  • Jun 22, 2019, 13:13 IST

    India play Afghanistan in a battle between David and Goliath. This user sums up the relationship between the two cricket teams, pretty well.

