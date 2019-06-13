World Cup 2019 IND vs NZ Live Updates: Toss delayed due to rain

Match Update: Next next inspection will take place at 12.30 PM local time.
UPDATE - It's a waiting game here as the next inspection will take place at 12.30 PM local time #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/kyBdwgyjOp— BCCI (@BCCI) June 13, 2019
Check out this video of the proceedings so far.
Covers are coming back on the field. Stay tuned for further updates.
The wait gets frustrarting. The covers are back after light rain. @mid_day pic.twitter.com/n7OucEwyte— Harit Joshi (@Haritjoshi) June 13, 2019
The covers are now coming off from the outfield, the next inspection is at 11.30 am local time.
Rain is the best team in the world Cup so far ð¤©ð¤©ð¤©#INDvNZ #ICCWorldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/tOfDex22aD— Saurabhâ¤SreefamðAvengers ðððððð (@Marvellous_13) June 13, 2019
As reported by mid-day's cricket expert Harit Joshi, the rain has started yet again. Here are some pictures from Harit Joshi.
Our cricket expert at the Trent Bridge, Harit Joshi has said that the covers are off and there will be an official inspection at 10.30 am local time
It is another wet day at the World Cup 2019 and this time India and New Zealand are at the receiving end.
I am sure lots of people wish to see this! Ground Views #CWC19 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/C22josNmxI— Cric It Is (@Cric_it_is) June 13, 2019