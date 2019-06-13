Live Blog

World Cup 2019 IND vs NZ Live Updates: Toss delayed due to rain

Jun 13, 2019, 16:23 IST | mid-day online correspondent

India take on table-toppers New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham in the World Cup 2019. Virat Kohli looks to make it 3 wins in 3 matches.

  • Jun 13, 2019, 16:21 IST

    Match Update: Next next inspection will take place at 12.30 PM local time.

     

  • Jun 13, 2019, 16:08 IST

    Check out this video of the proceedings so far.

  • Jun 13, 2019, 15:43 IST

    Covers are coming back on the field. Stay tuned for further updates.

  • Jun 13, 2019, 15:18 IST

    The covers are now coming off from the outfield, the next inspection is at 11.30 am local time.

  • Jun 13, 2019, 14:54 IST

    As reported by mid-day's cricket expert Harit Joshi, the rain has started yet again. Here are some pictures from Harit Joshi.trent bridge btrent bridge c

  • Jun 13, 2019, 14:46 IST

    Our cricket expert at the Trent Bridge, Harit Joshi has said that the covers are off and there will be an official inspection at 10.30 am local time Trent Bridge

  • Jun 13, 2019, 14:39 IST

    It is another wet day at the World Cup 2019 and this time India and New Zealand are at the receiving end.

