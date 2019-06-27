World Cup 2019, IND vs WI Live Updates: India cripple West Indies for 125-run win

Jun 27, 2019, 22:14 IST It's all over for West Indies, Mohammed Shami claims the last wicket. India won by 125 runs.

Jun 27, 2019, 21:55 IST Yuzvendra Chahal gets his second, Sends S Cottrell back. Just a wicket between India and victory now. WICKET!



Jun 27, 2019, 21:51 IST Mohammad Shami is back at it again! Shimron Hetmyer walks back to the pavilion ðªð°ð¯!



India have the big wicket – Shimron Hetmyer is gone for 18.



Jun 27, 2019, 21:39 IST Jasprit Bumrah running riot against the West Indies with 2 wickets in 2 balls !! 2 in 2 for Jasprit Bumrah!



Jun 27, 2019, 21:20 IST Yuzvendra Chahal gets the better of WI skipper, Jason Holder. West Indies in all sorts of trouble now.



WICKET for Chahal!



Jun 27, 2019, 21:06 IST Kuldeep Yadav removes Pooran who looked to hit a big shot but holed it out to Mohammed Shami. Kuldeep strikes. Pooran goes for the big shot down the ground but doesn't get enough of it. Easy catch by Shami at long off.



Jun 27, 2019, 20:56 IST Hardik Pandya ends Sunil's stay at the crease WICKET!



Jun 27, 2019, 20:26 IST The Indian cricket team has a massive fan following all across the globe. Manchester or Wankhare..?

Jun 27, 2019, 20:09 IST Mohammad Shami is bowling fire !! Second wicket for him as he dismisses Shai Hope. WICKET!



Jun 27, 2019, 18:48 IST Sheldon Cottrell gets 2 crucial wickets for West Indies in consecutive balls.

Jun 27, 2019, 18:01 IST West Indian skipper Jason Holder gets the better of Virat Kohli, dismisses him for 78. #INDvsWI

Jun 27, 2019, 17:19 IST West Indies bowler Kemar Roach dismisses Kedar Jadhav for 7. MS Dhoni Walks in for India. INDIA ð®ð³ 4th wicket down

Jun 27, 2019, 17:07 IST Yet another poor outing for Indian allrounder Vijay Shankar in the ongoing World Cup. #IndvsWI

Jun 27, 2019, 16:55 IST Meanwhile, Virat Kohli becomes the fastest batsmen to score 20,000 runs in international cricket. A humongous achievement for the Indian captain. Mt. 20k scaled! @imVkohli becomes the quickest batsman to make 20,000 international runs. He is the third Indian after @sachin_rt and Rahul Dravid to achieve this feat.ððð¾ #TeamIndia #CWC19 #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/s8mn9sgaap — BCCI (@BCCI) June 27, 2019

Jun 27, 2019, 16:26 IST Virat Kohli and KL Rahul bring up their 50 run partnership. A solid base has been set for the Indian team now. 50-run partnership between @klrahul11 & @imVkohli #TeamIndia 81/1 after 17.1 overs



Jun 27, 2019, 15:57 IST Rohit Sharma's dismissal is surely raising a few eyebrows What he is doing? I mean the third umpire? Sleeping ???

Jun 27, 2019, 15:35 IST Ritika Sajdeh was visibly angry when Rohit Sharma was given out by the third umpire. Find a girl who looks at you , support you , and become sad with you as Ritika does to Rohit Sharma.

Jun 27, 2019, 14:56 IST India's focused and determined Virat Kohli leads India versus West Indies. All The best #TeamIndia

Jun 27, 2019, 14:38 IST Exclusive photo of Michael Holding ahead of India vs West Indies game at Manchester. Picture clicked by mid-day's on-ground expert Harit Joshi.

Jun 27, 2019, 14:34 IST News from the ground: Virat Kohli has won the toss and decided to bat first. News from Old Trafford: India have won the toss and will bat first. #INDvWI #CWC19 — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) June 27, 2019