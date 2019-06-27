World Cup 2019, IND vs WI Live Updates: India cripple West Indies for 125-run win

It's all over for West Indies, Mohammed Shami claims the last wicket. India won by 125 runs.
Brilliant performance by #TeamIndia as they defeat West Indies by 125 runs ððð®ð³ð®ð³ðð #WIvIND #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/OLcyhpymzV— BCCI (@BCCI) June 27, 2019
Yuzvendra Chahal gets his second, Sends S Cottrell back. Just a wicket between India and victory now.
WICKET!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 27, 2019
Cottrell whacks Chahal for a four and a six, but the spinner traps him LBW on the penultimate ball of his over. #WIvIND | #TeamIndia | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/6TuQ1JpMOm
Mohammad Shami is back at it again! Shimron Hetmyer walks back to the pavilion
ðªð°ð¯!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 27, 2019
India have the big wicket – Shimron Hetmyer is gone for 18.
Is that it for this game? #WIvIND | #TeamIndia | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/B6HKOgAhub
Jasprit Bumrah running riot against the West Indies with 2 wickets in 2 balls !!
2 in 2 for Jasprit Bumrah!— ICC (@ICC) June 27, 2019
There's no hat-trick but West Indies are collapsing in Manchester. #CWC19 | #WIvIND | #MenInMaroon | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/pb0zt1tlhA
Yuzvendra Chahal gets the better of WI skipper, Jason Holder. West Indies in all sorts of trouble now.
WICKET for Chahal!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 27, 2019
West Indies are struggling to build a partnership here – they are 98/5 after 23.5 overs. #WIvIND | #TeamIndia | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/K9ZZM7wXHB
Kuldeep Yadav removes Pooran who looked to hit a big shot but holed it out to Mohammed Shami.
Kuldeep strikes. Pooran goes for the big shot down the ground but doesn't get enough of it. Easy catch by Shami at long off.— BCCI (@BCCI) June 27, 2019
West Indies 80/4 after 20.2 overs pic.twitter.com/ykuSRvcPyA
Hardik Pandya ends Sunil's stay at the crease
WICKET!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 27, 2019
Pandya joins the party – the resistance from Sunil Ambris ends at 31.#WIvIND | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/p66VDhvm5R
Chahal practicing his long jumps for Tokyo 2020 Olympics
Look at Chahal! ð#CWC19 #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/w8uol7xktJ— Rahul Vaishnavi (@RahulVaishnavi) June 27, 2019
The Indian cricket team has a massive fan following all across the globe.
Manchester or Wankhare..?— It's @Chandan (@chandan06626784) June 27, 2019
What a special fan base of Indian cricket team... This scene made so lovely if you are #Indian_Fan.. #INDvsWI @cricketworldcup @BCCI pic.twitter.com/j1dFKFyNXg
Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah are bowling in a great rhythm and have kept the West Indian batsmen quite.
Our bowlers !!!!!#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/VIIJqRlac9— ðâð • (@Sruthi_tweetx) June 27, 2019
Mohammad Shami is bowling fire !! Second wicket for him as he dismisses Shai Hope.
WICKET!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 27, 2019
Shami continues on his #CWC19 dream run – he has dismissed Gayle for 6. #WIvIND | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/JuoQCGkqzA
Chris Gayle dismissed by Mohammad Shami for just 6 runs
Muhammad Shami to Gayle #CWC19 #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/Z21Arf3C76— Thakur Baldev Singh (@HathwalaThakur) June 27, 2019
India ends its 50 overs with 268/7 on board. A competitive total
Well played Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni. 269 is a good target on this wicket. Time for bowlers to take us to victory yet again. ððð®ð³ #INDvWI #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/Dljok4MxkN— Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) June 27, 2019
Sheldon Cottrell gets 2 crucial wickets for West Indies in consecutive balls.
Make that twice in the over! @SaluteCotterell gets Pandya and Shami in the 49th. India 252/7.— ICC (@ICC) June 27, 2019
#CWC19 | #WIvIND | #MenInMaroon | #TeamIndia https://t.co/36RnaStzUa
A great spell form West Indies skipper as he kept the Indian batsmen fairly quiet.
Spectacular bowling performance from #JasonHolder today! #WIvIND #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/KTQNPTBQQ5— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 27, 2019
MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya will be looking to accelerate as India enters the final overs of the match.
Feel the difference between suppressed and doubtful #MSD and confident #HardikPandya in #INDvsWI in #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/oilztvhBz5— Ramesh Maheshwari (@RameshM70092982) June 27, 2019
West Indian skipper Jason Holder gets the better of Virat Kohli, dismisses him for 78.
#INDvsWI— Shambhavi (@Sam_pathak12) June 27, 2019
It's certainly the biggest loss so far.
The pillar has been taken out now.
Holder is such a shock!
Leaves without gaining a century again..
SAD!#CWC19 #worldcup2019 pic.twitter.com/QNz1BsLFOr
Shai Hope commits a blunder and misses a chance to dismiss MS Dhoni.
Shai Hope stumping #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/fZ7XEXnT9D— Sudheer Reddy (@HOONIG44N) June 27, 2019
Good time for MS Dhoni to walk in for India. He can take some time to settle down before bringing out the big guns.
The king arrived#Dhoni #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/hhsfGNEBmV— Msdian Vishu Vasava (@Vishal___Vasava) June 27, 2019
West Indies bowler Kemar Roach dismisses Kedar Jadhav for 7. MS Dhoni Walks in for India.
INDIA ð®ð³ 4th wicket down— Mr.Ikram (@ikramisbest) June 27, 2019
Kedar Jadhav c Shai Hope b Roach 7(10) [4s-1]#INDvsWI
INDIA " 140/4 over 28.5 pic.twitter.com/J0TswbKjGt
Virat Kohli brings up yet another 50. His 53rd half-century in ODIs
@imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma should name their child "Consistency", so that whenever @imVkohli walks anywhere, people say...— IMS (@sharmaijii) June 27, 2019
"Woh dekho Consistency ka #BAAP jaa raha hai".
ð#KingKohli #INDvsWI #kohli #CWCUP2019 #CWCforIndia #WIvsIND pic.twitter.com/pTnSjpiOjg
Yet another poor outing for Indian allrounder Vijay Shankar in the ongoing World Cup.
#IndvsWI— à¤ mit (@_shuklatalks) June 27, 2019
Scientist Trying to understand why #VijayShankar is still in the teamð#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/JKsEzsSODk
Meanwhile, Virat Kohli becomes the fastest batsmen to score 20,000 runs in international cricket. A humongous achievement for the Indian captain.
Mt. 20k scaled! @imVkohli becomes the quickest batsman to make 20,000 international runs. He is the third Indian after @sachin_rt and Rahul Dravid to achieve this feat.ððð¾ #TeamIndia #CWC19 #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/s8mn9sgaap— BCCI (@BCCI) June 27, 2019
Chris Gayle is a man loved everywhere and by all
CHRIS GAYLE acknowledges the cheers from the crowd after stopping a boundary.— AK (@Sudharsan_AK10) June 27, 2019
There's always drama when the UNIVERSE BOSS is there!!!!!#INDvsWI #CWC2019 pic.twitter.com/G8UMXX32wq
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul bring up their 50 run partnership. A solid base has been set for the Indian team now.
50-run partnership between @klrahul11 & @imVkohli #TeamIndia 81/1 after 17.1 overs— BCCI (@BCCI) June 27, 2019
Live - https://t.co/KlXS8z1U50 #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/GE7xIMnDC6
ICYMI: India is playing West Indies as the no 1 ranked team in ODIs
IT'S OFFICIAL! India have displaced England as the No.1 ranked side on the @MRFWorldwide ICC ODI Team Rankings! https://t.co/IQ5RDNFXZ2— ICC (@ICC) June 27, 2019
Rohit Sharma's dismissal is surely raising a few eyebrows
What he is doing? I mean the third umpire? Sleeping ???— Jebin Mathew (@Im_JEBIN) June 27, 2019
The DRS clearly shows the ball just touched only on Rohit Sharma pad. Not the bat!!!
DRS is now Delinquent Review System ð ð @cricketworldcup @BCCI @ICC#WIvIND #INDvsWI #CWC19 #TeamIndia #CricketWorldCup2019 #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/AvXwbHNxNF
Ritika Sajdeh was visibly angry when Rohit Sharma was given out by the third umpire.
Find a girl who looks at you , support you , and become sad with you as Ritika does to Rohit Sharma.— Prabhu Dutt Sharma (@PrabhuDuttShar1) June 27, 2019
Her reaction on Rohit's out ð#hitter #BCCI #RohitSharma @ImRo45 @ritssajdeh #WorldCup2019 #INDvWI
Fans all around the country wish Virat Kohli for the West Indies match.
Best Of Luck Team India #INDvsWI#MsDhoni— abhineet anand (@abhineetdares) June 27, 2019
#virat #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/1S9GsSTxmY
India's focused and determined Virat Kohli leads India versus West Indies.
All The best #TeamIndia— P R I N C E ð®ð³ (@iPrince55) June 27, 2019
Its time to conquer #MenInMaroon ð#WIvIND #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/4DVKX80aFj
mid-day's on ground cricket expert Harit Joshi caught up with some Indian fans outside the stadium. Take a look.
#WorldCup2019 |#TeamIndia fans are excited ahead of the #INDvsWI match. Our Sports Expert @Haritjoshi caught up with some right outside stadium.#ICCCWC2019 #CricketWorldCup #ViratKohli #JasonHolder pic.twitter.com/SYBdGSiz66— mid-day (@mid_day) June 27, 2019
Exclusive photo of Michael Holding ahead of India vs West Indies game at Manchester. Picture clicked by mid-day's on-ground expert Harit Joshi.
News from the ground: Virat Kohli has won the toss and decided to bat first.
News from Old Trafford: India have won the toss and will bat first. #INDvWI #CWC19— Wisden (@WisdenCricket) June 27, 2019
India takes on West Indies on a bright and sunny day, and as we get ready for the toss, here is an enthusiastic Indian fan at the ground. (Pic/ Harit Joshi)