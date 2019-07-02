Search
Live Blog

World Cup 2019, India vs Bangladesh, Live Updates: Lucky Rohit Sharma off to an aggressive start

Jul 02, 2019, 15:58 IST | mid-day online correspondent Check for updates

India look to avenge their loss against England with a win over Bangladesh. Kedar Jadhav and Kuldeep Yadav sit out while Dinesh Karthik and Bhuvneshwar Kumar make their way in the Playing 11.

  • Jul 02, 2019, 15:50 IST

    By this logic, Rohit Sharma is on course for another century today!

  • Jul 02, 2019, 15:30 IST

    Shamaji ka ladka maar raha hai.

  • Jul 02, 2019, 15:24 IST

    Sanjay Manjrekar wants the spotlight to be on KL Rahul today.

  • Jul 02, 2019, 15:23 IST

    Kohli will be looking to get a hundred in this match.

  • Jul 02, 2019, 15:12 IST

    Indian dans at the ground have a special song for three of India's players. Have a look.

  • Jul 02, 2019, 14:49 IST

    All eyes will be on Dinesh Karthik today, who makes his World Cup debut at the age of 34.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK