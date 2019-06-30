Search
World Cup 2019: India vs England Live Updates: India gets their first wicket, Roy departs

Jun 30, 2019, 17:00 IST | mid-day online desk Check for updates

A ruthless India, sporting flaming orange, will be eyeing pole position with a solid knockout punch on an already disintegrated England in Sunday's high-profile World Cup encounter. With an unbeaten record in six encounters so far, Virat Kohli's men are all but through to the semi-finals with 11 points but a win against England will further tighten their grip at the top and in the process oust the hosts from the global event.

  • Jun 30, 2019, 16:57 IST

    Jonny Bairstow performing when it matters the most and gets his first hundred of the tournament.  

  • Jun 30, 2019, 16:42 IST

    Jadeja takes a stunning catch. Helps India get the first wicket of Jason Roy.

  • Jun 30, 2019, 16:26 IST

    Indian bowlers are finding it difficult to stop English openers, Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow.

  • Jun 30, 2019, 16:16 IST

    Going Strong!! Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow stitch up a 100+ opening stand in quick succession. Indian supporters seem to be a little worried.  

  • Jun 30, 2019, 15:42 IST

    Hardik Pandya likes Salman Khan more than KL Rahul.

  • Jun 30, 2019, 15:03 IST

    Mohammed Shami to start things off for India. 

  • Jun 30, 2019, 14:46 IST

    England won the toss and choose to bat first. Captain Eoin Morgan makes 2 changes as Jason Roy returns to the playing 11.

  • Jun 30, 2019, 14:39 IST

    India's playing 11 announced. Rishab Pant gets World Cup debut, replaces Vijay Shankar. 

  • Jun 30, 2019, 14:23 IST

    The Men in Blue arrive at the stadium amidst loud cheers from their supporters and fans.

     

  • Jun 30, 2019, 14:19 IST

    Indian fans singing loud and proud in anticipation of the much awaited India vs England clash. 

  • Jun 30, 2019, 14:15 IST

    Not long ago, England were considered to be favourites to win the tournament but Eoin Morgan's men have bungled big time in crucial games, which has now brought them at the verge of exit with only eight points from seven games. It is hard but it seems as if the 'Sky Blue' of England has been covered by thick grey cloud with no silver lining in the horizon. It is indeed tragic that England's best ODI team in recent history with the likes of Captain Morgan, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer in their ranks are facing an imminent exit

