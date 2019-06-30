World Cup 2019: India vs England Live Updates: India gets their first wicket, Roy departs

Jun 30, 2019, 16:57 IST Jonny Bairstow performing when it matters the most and gets his first hundred of the tournament. A brilliant ð¯ for Jonny Bairstow ð



In a must-win game for his team, under huge pressure, England's firestarter has delivered!#CWC19 | #ENGvIND | #WeAreEngland pic.twitter.com/JKLRd4NqHG — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019, 16:42 IST Jadeja takes a stunning catch. Helps India get the first wicket of Jason Roy. Jadeja once again contribute to team... A stunning catch....



After watching catch Jadeja...#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/sFbrpJH3Ys — Dev Jangid ð®ð³ (@dev_proudindian) June 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019, 16:26 IST Indian bowlers are finding it difficult to stop English openers, Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow. Most Indians right now:#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/Wrh3r0sFXF — Abhi (@DarkKnightEcho) June 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019, 16:16 IST Going Strong!! Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow stitch up a 100+ opening stand in quick succession. Indian supporters seem to be a little worried. Lagta hai aaj ð¡ð #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/LIY3qUIzqb — à¤à¤® à¤à¤¦à¤®à¥ (@commonman_says) June 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019, 15:42 IST Hardik Pandya likes Salman Khan more than KL Rahul. Hardik Pandya cheating on his best mate KL Rahul right behind his back?



Kedar Jadhav - the new man of Pandya for Karan Johar show. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/JYx0v3TMrZ — Pradeep Sethi (@MrPradeepSethi) June 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019, 15:03 IST Mohammed Shami to start things off for India. GOOOOOOOOOOOOOO INDIAAAAAAAAAAAAA!!!



DO YOUR BEST!!!!!â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¨â¨â¨#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/zKuIyKX1Gy — M A L L I K A â¨ (@mallikaaaax) June 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019, 14:46 IST England won the toss and choose to bat first. Captain Eoin Morgan makes 2 changes as Jason Roy returns to the playing 11. #EoinMorgan has won the toss and elected to bat first at Edgbaston!



ð´ó §ó ¢ó ¥ó ®ó §ó ¿ changes: Jason Roy, Liam Plunkett IN; James Vince, Moeen Ali OUT



ð®ð³ changes: Rishabh Pant IN; Vijay Shankar OUT#CWC19 | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/elr1yiOhvV — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019, 14:39 IST India's playing 11 announced. Rishab Pant gets World Cup debut, replaces Vijay Shankar. Our Playing XI for the game. One change in there #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/h7jNxExbhd — BCCI (@BCCI) June 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019, 14:19 IST Indian fans singing loud and proud in anticipation of the much awaited India vs England clash. Fans outside the stadium cheering just before the big game #INDvENG.

Credits: @Haritjoshi #indvseng #indvseng2019 #worldcup #worldcup2019 #worldcupmoments pic.twitter.com/A0HBPYLIhr — mid-day (@mid_day) June 30, 2019