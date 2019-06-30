World Cup 2019: India vs England Live Updates: India gets their first wicket, Roy departs

Jonny Bairstow performing when it matters the most and gets his first hundred of the tournament.
A brilliant century for Jonny Bairstow
In a must-win game for his team, under huge pressure, England's firestarter has delivered!
Jadeja takes a stunning catch. Helps India get the first wicket of Jason Roy.
Jadeja once again contribute to team... A stunning catch....
After watching catch Jadeja...
Indian bowlers are finding it difficult to stop English openers, Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow.
Most Indians right now:
Going Strong!! Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow stitch up a 100+ opening stand in quick succession. Indian supporters seem to be a little worried.
Going Strong!! Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow stitch up a 100+ opening stand in quick succession. Indian supporters seem to be a little worried.
Hardik Pandya likes Salman Khan more than KL Rahul.
Hardik Pandya cheating on his best mate KL Rahul right behind his back?
Kedar Jadhav - the new man of Pandya for Karan Johar show.
Mohammed Shami to start things off for India.
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOO INDIAAAAAAAAAAAAA!!! DO YOUR BEST!!!!!
DO YOUR BEST!!!!!â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¨â¨â¨#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/zKuIyKX1Gy
England won the toss and choose to bat first. Captain Eoin Morgan makes 2 changes as Jason Roy returns to the playing 11.
Eoin Morgan has won the toss and elected to bat first at Edgbaston!
England changes: Jason Roy, Liam Plunkett IN; James Vince, Moeen Ali OUT
India changes: Rishabh Pant IN; Vijay Shankar OUT
India's playing 11 announced. Rishab Pant gets World Cup debut, replaces Vijay Shankar.
Our Playing XI for the game. One change in there
The Men in Blue arrive at the stadium amidst loud cheers from their supporters and fans.
Team India arrives for the big game India vs England.
Credits: @Haritjoshi
Indian fans singing loud and proud in anticipation of the much awaited India vs England clash.
Fans outside the stadium cheering just before the big game India vs England.
Not long ago, England were considered to be favourites to win the tournament but Eoin Morgan's men have bungled big time in crucial games, which has now brought them at the verge of exit with only eight points from seven games. It is hard but it seems as if the 'Sky Blue' of England has been covered by thick grey cloud with no silver lining in the horizon. It is indeed tragic that England's best ODI team in recent history with the likes of Captain Morgan, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer in their ranks are facing an imminent exit