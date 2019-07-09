World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand, Live Updates: Wicket! Jadeja sends Nicholls back in the hut

Jul 09, 2019, 16:29 IST Jadeja breaks the partnership, sends Henry Nicholls back in the hut. Ravindra Jadeja is the main man for India!



He bowls Henry Nicholls with a beauty, turning one back in between bat and pad.



A solid partnership comes to an end. Ross Taylor walks in...#INDvNZ | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/bs8hVDfgSb — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 9, 2019

Jul 09, 2019, 16:17 IST Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls have brought up their 50 runs partnership. The duo's partnership can prove to be dangerous for India. Koi Kane ko out karva do #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/uIiqvCrGRa — Divyant (@divyant007) July 9, 2019

Jul 09, 2019, 15:58 IST Can Jasprit Bumrah surpass Zaheer Khan's record? Most wickets in a single World Cup by an Indian bowler: -



21 - Zaheer Khan (2011)

18 - Umesh Yadav (2015)

18 - Roger Binny (1983)

18 - Zaheer Khan (2003)

18 - Jasprit Bumrah (2019)ð



In exalted company!#MakeStatsGreatAgain #INDvNZ #NZvIND #TeamIndia #Jasprit Bumrah — Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) July 9, 2019

Jul 09, 2019, 15:44 IST New Zealand openers have once again failed to provide a solid start to their team. New Zealand's #CWC19 first-wicket stands:



137* v ð±ð°

35 v ð§ð©

0 v ð¦ð«

12 v ð¿ð¦

0 v ð´

5 v ðµð°

29 v ð¦ðº

2 v ð´ó §ó ¢ó ¥ó ®ó §ó ¿

1 v ð®ð³ TODAY



The Black Caps' opening woes continue...#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/O23WB8vomJ — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 9, 2019

Jul 09, 2019, 15:39 IST And Jasprit Bumrah has started with a maiden as well!



What a start this has been from India!#TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/FC2xVxzrtQ — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 9, 2019

Jul 09, 2019, 15:25 IST Great first few overs for India as New Zealand batsmen look to settle down and get their eye in. Amazing Start From Indian Players... #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/NsRMii0c1J — Abdul Sami (@ssame90) July 9, 2019

Jul 09, 2019, 15:18 IST Jasprit Bumrah provides the dream start to India as Martin Guptill is back in the hut. The pressure tells!



Jasprit Bumrah gets one to bounce and move away, Martin Guptill fends, and the thick edge flies to #ViratKohli at second slip.



What a start this has been from India!#INDvNZ | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/vMUngjQWIO — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 9, 2019

Jul 09, 2019, 15:10 IST India begin their bowling with maiden overs by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah Dot

Dot

Dot

Dot

Dot

Dot

Dot

Dot

Dot

Dot

Dot

Dot



Back-to-back maidens to start the match for India. #CWC19 #INDvNZ #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/9M4X3WeYpZ — bet365 (@bet365) July 9, 2019

Jul 09, 2019, 15:05 IST Ex cricketers Kapil Dev, Farokh Engineer and Mahela Jayawardene were spotted entering the ground for the big match. (Pics/ Harit Joshi)

Jul 09, 2019, 14:49 IST Hardik Pandya's father is at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground to watch his son play today. Watch this interaction he had with our on-ground cricket journalist Harit Joshi. #WorldCup2019|

Our sports journalist @Haritjoshi caught up with @hardikpandya7’s father on how is he cheering his son and #TeamIndia. #IndvsNZ #IndiaVsNewZealand pic.twitter.com/Sr8ODPILCO — mid-day (@mid_day) July 9, 2019

Jul 09, 2019, 14:46 IST Even a heart attack did not stop this Indian fan, dressed up like Batman, from attending India's semifinal vs New Zealand. #WorldCup2019 |#TeamIndia fan Rajesh Gupta had a heart attack six weeks ago but still makes it to the #IndiaVsNewZealand Semifinal. Share us your crazy fan pictures or videos on social media using the hashtag #TeamIndiaFanContest and we will feature them.@Haritjoshi pic.twitter.com/LMXBKtlHc5 — mid-day (@mid_day) July 9, 2019

Jul 09, 2019, 14:41 IST New Zealand wins the toss and elects to bat. For India, Yuzvendra Chahal makes it back into the team and replaces Kuldeep Yadav. Our on-ground cricket expert Harit Joshi caught up with the former England cricketer Monty Panesar to talk about what India should do to win today. #WorldCup2019 |

Our sports journalist @Haritjoshi caught up with former #England spinner #MontyPanesar ahead of the #IndvsNZ Semifinal.#CricketWorldCup2019 #TeamIndia #BackTheBlackCaps pic.twitter.com/8PcWaPQzaW — mid-day (@mid_day) July 9, 2019