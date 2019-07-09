Search
World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand, Live Updates: Wicket! Jadeja sends Nicholls back in the hut

Jul 09, 2019, 16:32 IST | mid-day online correspondent Check for updates

Virat Kohli's India face off against Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the all-important semifinal of the World Cup 2019.

  • Jul 09, 2019, 16:29 IST

    Jadeja breaks the partnership, sends Henry Nicholls back in the hut. 

  • Jul 09, 2019, 16:17 IST

    Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls have brought up their 50 runs partnership. The duo's partnership can prove to be dangerous for India. 

  • Jul 09, 2019, 15:58 IST

    Can Jasprit Bumrah surpass Zaheer Khan's record?

  • Jul 09, 2019, 15:44 IST

    New Zealand openers have once again failed to provide a solid start to their team.

  • Jul 09, 2019, 15:39 IST
  • Jul 09, 2019, 15:25 IST

    Great first few overs for India as New Zealand batsmen look to settle down and get their eye in.

  • Jul 09, 2019, 15:18 IST

    Jasprit Bumrah provides the dream start to India as Martin Guptill is back in the hut.

  • Jul 09, 2019, 15:10 IST

    India begin their bowling with maiden overs by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah 

  • Jul 09, 2019, 15:05 IST

    Ex cricketers Kapil Dev, Farokh Engineer and Mahela Jayawardene were spotted entering the ground for the big match. (Pics/ Harit Joshi)

    Kapil DevMahelaFarokh Engineer

     

  • Jul 09, 2019, 14:49 IST

    Hardik Pandya's father is at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground to watch his son play today. Watch this interaction he had with our on-ground cricket journalist Harit Joshi.

  • Jul 09, 2019, 14:46 IST

    Even a heart attack did not stop this Indian fan, dressed up like Batman, from attending India's semifinal vs New Zealand. 

  • Jul 09, 2019, 14:41 IST

    New Zealand wins the toss and elects to bat. For India, Yuzvendra Chahal makes it back into the team and replaces Kuldeep Yadav. Our on-ground cricket expert Harit Joshi caught up with the former England cricketer Monty Panesar to talk about what India should do to win today.

  • Jul 09, 2019, 14:28 IST

    Cricket enthusiasts in India are skipping work today to watch the all-important semi-final between India and New Zealand.

