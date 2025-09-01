I am a 25-year-old woman and have been in a relationship with a guy since we were in college. We love each other a lot but this relationship doesnt mean as much to him as it means to me. I know this because we have discussed it, and he always tells me that he is okay if I decide to leave him because he doesnt want a long-term commitment. I dont understand why he says this because we have been together for years and share everything about our lives. Our families know about us, our friends believe we are a perfect couple, but he is just not interested in committing to anything. When I think of leaving him, I stop myself because I worry that I may never find someone who understands me so well. Part of me also keeps hoping that he will one day start to treat me the way I look at him. What should I do about this situation?Theres nothing you can do if there is a serious mismatch when it comes to a future you both envision for yourselves. Yes, this may be a perfect partner, and you may not find someone who understands you so well, but that is speculative. What you have is real information about someone who is very clear about what he wants. If he doesnt mind not having you in his life, you are not as important to him, and that should be the sole reason for what you choose to do. You can keep hoping that he will change his mind, but what happens if you wait another two years and find that he hasnt? Ultimately, choosing to stay or leave depends upon how much time you are willing to commit to a relationship that doesnt have a future. If you are okay with letting go later without a feeling of loss, you can maintain the status quo and hope for the best. If not, the sooner you let go and move on, the better. The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com