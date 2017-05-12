Delhi building collapses, four people injured

Four persons including a woman sustained injuries on Thursday after part of a three-storey building they were residing in collapsed under the impact of a demolition work in a south Delhi locality, police said.

Police said the incident took place at around 7.30 p.m when some demolition work by the MCD was being carried out in the back portion of the old three-storey building in Arjun Nagar of Safdarjung Enclave area.

"The injured persons have been identified as Sarita, who stays on rent, Kaushar Alam, a labourer, Sihanshu, and Mayank," a senior police officer said. They were rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, from where three of them were later discharged, while the condition of Mayank is said to be critical, according to the officer.