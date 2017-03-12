Meghalaya Congress MLA booked for holding govt doctor at gunpoint



Shillong: Meghalaya Congr­ess legislator Sengnam N Marak has been accused of holding a doctor at gunpoint, a police officer said on Saturday.

Police said Sandipani Malla Bujarbaruah has lodged a complaint accusing Marak and his aide of holding him captive at gunpoint on March 5 at a PWD Inspection Bungalow in Rongjeng village in East Garo Hills district.

Marak is Parliamentary Secretary in charge of Health and Family Welfare. "Under the influence of liquor, Marak and his aide called Bujarbaruah to their room and held him captive at gunpoint till 3.30 am," police said.

However, according to district police official Vivekanand Singh, the legislator has filed a counter-FIR against Bujarbaruah. "We have received a complaint from both parties and the matter is being investigated," Singh said.

He refused to divulge the details of the FIR. Neither Marak nor Bujarbaruah could be reached for comments.