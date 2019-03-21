Delhi: Two more arrested in firing case near Akshardham Temple

crime

Those arrested include Rizwan from Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) and Naushad from Shastri Park in Delhi

Representational Image

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police have arrested two people in connection with the robbery and firing that took place near Akshardham Temple last month. Those arrested include Rizwan from Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) and Naushad from Shastri Park in Delhi.

Last month, the police had arrested one person after a gang robbed Rs 44 lakhs from a businessman and tried to run away. The other members of the gang had eloped at that time.

