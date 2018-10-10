Exclusive: Here's when Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi will welcome their baby!

bollywood

In an exclusive interaction with mid-day online, mommy-to-be Neha Dhupia spoke about her upcoming projects, her chat show No Filter Neha and so on

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/nehadhupia

Actress-host Neha Dhupia is currently on cloud nine and is extremely satiated with her professional trajectory. The actress, who is in her third trimester is unstoppable. She is extremely active and on her toes round the clock to promote her podcast show, No Filter Neha. The show has gained enough momentum as her first episode with the sizzling Katrina Kaif generated immense buzz.

Neha Dhupia announced her pregnancy on August 24 with a quirky photoshoot along with friend-turned-husband Angad Bedi. In an exclusive interaction with mid-day online, Neha Dhupia revealed about the first person who learned about her pregnancy other than Angad. The 38-year-old actress also gave out her due date! When mid-day online asked Neha, when would she and Angad welcome their first child, she said, "Let's assume somewhere around children's day."

Neha, who is also setting a high trend for mommies-to-be, gave tips on maternity fashion. She says, "If it fits just wear it and step out. Maternity fashion is more about being comfortable, wearing pretty colours. As long as you're not making yourself uncomfortable. For me, I can't do pants. I am usually in dresses and flat shoes. I ask my stylist to please stick to that. My mum said, 'How can Karan know before me? I said, 'I told him because he's in Bombay, and I wanted to go and tell somebody'."

When asked how is Angad Bedi dealing with her mood swings, and food cravings, she quipped, "Oh! I don't get mood swings. It's not only during this (pregnancy) phase, I get mood swings all through my life. So, it's fine. He's just dealing with it the way he has done all the time. So, me getting mood swings, feeling hungry or wanting to get into the pool, these are all desires that I had even when I was not pregnant."

She further added, "If I want to throw a tantrum, I'll just do it, irrespective of someone's listening or not. I've never been on a diet. So, it's not like my appetite has gone up or I have any crazy cravings. Angad is dealing with everything in the most beautiful way. I feel blessed every day to have him in my life."

