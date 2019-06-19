Here are the number of songs Yo Yo Honey Singh has got ready to release!
Yo Yo Honey Singh has made nearly 42 songs in the last two and a half years and from this pool of songs, he has given us the grand hit Makhna
Yo Yo Honey Singh has made nearly 42 songs in the last two and a half years and from this pool of songs, he has given us the grand hit Makhna. The singer has got all the fans excited as the upcoming years will be flooded with tracks which are always high on entertainment.
The Punjabi singer shared, "I have made nearly 42 songs in the last two and a half years but shooting them and releasing them is a long process. We are busy with that I have a lot of Individual songs in the pipeline. We are moving ahead according to the pattern. We did Makhna, which was an original song. So there's a mix of both remakes and original songs."
The fans will have a blast from the singer as he shared that there are many mixes of remakes and originals from Yo Yo Honey Singh.
The shoot of his new song commenced a couple of days back and the song is a perfect blend of hip-hop and Bhangra. Interestingly, the base of the upcoming single is Punjabi due to which Yo Yo Honey Singh wanted to shoot it in Punjab itself and eventually opted for Jalandhar.
The year, 2018 has been a rocking year for Yo Yo Honey Singh as he has delivered many chartbusters namely, Dil Chori and Chote Chote Peg, This Party Is Over Now, Rangtaari to Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani, featuring single Urvashi Rautela.
Yo Yo Honey Singh has conquered the Indian Music Industry with his exceptional music and inimitable style. The singing sensation has cast his magic spell all over again on the hearts of his fans and the fans are eagerly awaiting the release of his next.
On the work front, Yo Yo Honey Singh has many projects lined up along with his new track.
