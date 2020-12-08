Jersey: No cricket in Chandigarh for Shahid Kapoor due to ongoing farmers' protest?

Shahid Kapoor and the makers of Jersey had carefully charted out the final schedule before heading out to Chandigarh on November 20. As per the plan, the unit was to film a major portion of the sports drama in the north Indian city before making its way to Kasauli and Dehradun. However, with the farmers' protests at its peak in Punjab and Haryana, director Gowtam Tinnanuri and the makers have had to defer the Chandigarh schedule.



Farmers protest at the Punjab-Haryana border. Pic/PTI

"Days into the shoot in Chandigarh, the makers felt it would be difficult to pull off the remaining shoot amid the current scenario. So, the team quickly changed their plan and headed to Dehradun last week. Shahid, Mrunal Thakur and the cast will film certain portions in the Uttarakhand capital over the next few days and will return to Chandigarh in the last leg of the schedule. They have about three days' work left in the city," reveals a source. The drama, an official adaptation of the 2019 Telugu hit of the same name, will see Kapoor play a retired cricketer who strives to make a comeback.

mid-day reached out to the film's spokesperson, who remained unavailable till press time.

Also Read: Has Shahid Kapoor taken a pay-cut for Jersey?

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news