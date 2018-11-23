Koffee With Karan Season 6: Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter brew brotherly love

television

Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 6 has brothers Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter gracing the couch

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/ishaan95.

The next season of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 6 will see brothers Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. This season has been high on family quotient! The charming brothers are all set to show some brotherly love over coffee this season. Their unconditional support and mutual admiration for each other is touching. Host Karan Johar took to his Instagram account to share the photos of them together. He wrote, "Brothers in arms!"

Although they've spoken highly of each other, the pair will be seen together for the first time on the sixth edition of the iconic chat show. Karan will explore the dynamics that the duo share in the upcoming episode. While Shahid is a seasoned Koffee guest, this is Ishaan's first time on the couch. With his Dhadak co-star making an appearance with her own sibling, Ishaan and Shahid's appearance is also much-anticipated for their sparkling chemistry! Ishaan shared a photo with Shahid and wrote, "Your wingman for life."

View this post on Instagram Your wingman for life A post shared by Ishaan Khatter (@ishaan95) onNov 22, 2018 at 11:42am PST

The latest season boasts of some unconventional pairings and captivating debut appearances. The chat show will feature the sibling camaraderie of Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in their candid element, which Karan is infamous for creating. This season saw the debut of millenials Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

