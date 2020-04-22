Mithun Chakraborty's father passes away in Mumbai, actor stuck in Bengaluru

In a sad piece of news, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's father Basantkumar Chakraborty has passed away at the age of 95 in Mumbai. What's more unfortunate is that the actor is currently stuck in Bengaluru due to the lockdown.

And since the lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic has been extended till May 3, it will be very difficult for the actor to come back to the city to perform his father's last rites. The actor's father was ill for a long time and passed away due to renal failure. May his soul Rest In Peace!

