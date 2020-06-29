Car dives into river after woman behind wheel loses control

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A young couple had a narrow escape when their car after losing control, fell straight into the Hindon river on Sunday evening in Ghaziabad. The couple received minor scratches on their bodies in the incident. Their car, a grey-coloured Maruti Baleno, got partly submerged in the water, which was later taken out by a crane.

A young couple had a narrow escape when their car after losing control, fell straight into the #Hindon river on Sunday evening in #Ghaziabad.



The couple received minor scratches on their bodies in the incident. pic.twitter.com/95317PPijL — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) June 29, 2020

The incident happened five kilometres away from their residence in the Vaishali sector nine while returning home after shopping for vegetables and groceries, police said. Twenty five-year-old Sakshi Singhal was behind the wheels while 28-year-old Paras Singhal, was sitting next to her, the police informed.

Station House Officer of the Indirapuram police station Sanjeev Sharma said, "When they reached the U-turn below the Vasundhara flyover, Paras asked Sakshi to take a left turn. However, she took a sharp right, and their car fell straight into the stream. The road runs perpendicular to the Hindon river".

Meanwhile, the passers-by claimed that Paras was giving driving lessons to Sakshi. "The man was giving instructions to the woman that is when a bike came in front of their car. She could not apply the sudden brake and turned the car towards the canal," Prabhu Kant claimed.

Sharma refuted the claim of the passers-by. However, he also said that police did not check the driving licenses of the couple.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever