Twitter not a 'healthy place' for Maria Sharapova

tennis

Ranked 81 in the world, Sharapova said she likes to connect with fans through social media. "You've got to do things that you enjoy, especially when you're sharing parts of your life with fans," Sharapova added

Maria Sharapova

Russian tennis ace Maria Sharapova recently reflected on her social media choices and said she prefers Instagram over Twitter. The five-time Grand Slam champion said she likes the creativity factor offered by the picture-sharing application.

"I think I prefer Instagram. I think it's a little more creative. I actually don't have Twitter or Facebook on my phone. I usually just send the content over to my team to post. I think Twitter is just not a healthy place at the moment, to be honest," Sharapova said in video interview with WTA.

