Sayani Gupta's gives an impactful cameo in 'Zwigato' trailer

Zwigato's emotional trailer features a cameo by Sayani Gupta

L/Movie Poster; R/Sayani Gupta's Instagram

The trailer of Kapil Sharma-led Zwigato sheds light on the bitter truth of a delivery man who makes ends meet to serve a meal for his family.

In the middle of the emotional trailer is a glimpse of cameo by Sayani Gupta. The actress has her best fashion foot forward and looks stunning. Her glimpse in the cameo is super solid and impactful through the trailer. Sayani shines through with her character. The audience also applauded her look in the trailer and how she looks super chic in the trailer.

Sayani Gupta is known for her performance in Shonali Bose's film ‘Margarita with a Straw’ (2014). She played Kalki Koechlin's love interest in the film, and her performance was praised by both the audience and critics. Since then, she has appeared in a number of critically acclaimed films and web series, including ‘Jolly LLB 2’ (2017), ‘Inside Edge’ (2017), ‘Article 15’ (2019), and ‘Four More Shots Please!’ (2019-2021).

Zwigato had its world premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival in September 2022, followed by Asian premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival. The movie was also screened at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

Also Read: Kapil Sharma's show was supposed to air on TV for only 3 months

Kapil Sharma has previously been on the big screen in films such as ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon’ and ‘Firangi’. Unfortunately, both films failed to launch Kapil's acting career, and he was compelled to depend on his comic skills to entertain the audience.

Kapil Sharma was last seen in the movie ‘It’s my life’ sharing screen with Nana patekar, Harman Baweja, Genelia D’souza and Inder Kumar. Kapil Sharma played the character of Nana Patekar's servant in the film.

The Zwigato film stars Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami in the lead. The film produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal. Also produced and directed by Nandita Das. The film is all set to release in theatres on March 17th, 2023.