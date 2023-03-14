Maharashtra: 22 electric meters in residential building gutted in fire in Thane district

No one was injured in the incident

At least 22 electric meters were destroyed in a fire that broke out in the meter room of a building near Kalwa township in Thane district of Maharashtra early Tuesday, civic officials said.

No one was injured in the incident.

A Thane disaster management cell official said the fire erupted in the meter room of the ground plus four-storey building situated at Vitawa at around 1 AM.

Teams of a private power distributor and Fire Brigade personnel rushed to the spot, and the blaze was doused after an hour, he said.

The exact cause of the fire is being investigated.

