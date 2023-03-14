Breaking News
Maharashtra: 22 electric meters in residential building gutted in fire in Thane district

Updated on: 14 March,2023 08:58 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

No one was injured in the incident

Representative image. Pic/Istock


At least 22 electric meters were destroyed in a fire that broke out in the meter room of a building near Kalwa township in Thane district of Maharashtra early Tuesday, civic officials said.


No one was injured in the incident.



Also read: Thane reports 202 cases of swine flu since January this year: Official data


A Thane disaster management cell official said the fire erupted in the meter room of the ground plus four-storey building situated at Vitawa at around 1 AM.

Teams of a private power distributor and Fire Brigade personnel rushed to the spot, and the blaze was doused after an hour, he said.

The exact cause of the fire is being investigated.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

mumbai mumbai news thane kalwa maharashtra

