Mumbai: Man dies after being crushed by BEST bus in Cuffe Parade

Updated on: 04 June,2023 07:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

He was rushed to GT hospital but was declared dead on arrival at 9.30am.

A BEST bus ran out of control on Saturday morning, hitting a Chalo bus, an Ertiga and several two wheelers and killing a 49-year-old pedestrian at Badhwar Park near Cuffe Parade on Saturday.


“At around 6.20 am, the BEST bus route number 2 was going towards CSMT from Backbay depot when the bus driver Mhasku Dinkarkar Anpat, 58, lost control over the vehicle, which then crashed into a Chalo bus (Route number 104) that was parked near Badhwar Park. The Chalo bus was dragged 120 feet away and ended up hitting and damaging an Ertiga car and six two wheelers,” an official said.


Balaram Vithal Bagwe, 49, a pedestrian, reportedly got entangled in the rear-end wheel of the bus and got dragged for almost 100 feet. He was rushed to GT hospital but was declared dead on arrival at 9.30am.


