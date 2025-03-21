Regular tests should be a must for all transport facilities

Back-to-back fatalities have sparked demands for stricter transport regulations, improved road infrastructure, and stronger safety checks.

The tempo traveller that was carrying the IT employees

Four employees were charred to death while six employees sustained serious burns after a minibus caught fire at Pune's Hinjewadi IT Park on Wednesday morning. This paper's in-depth report stated that these employees were going to their workplace when the incident took place. A senior police inspector was quoted as stating in the report that a fire had erupted in the driver's cabin. Later, the Pune police revealed that the driver admitted to deliberately setting the vehicle on fire. While the incident has been declared murder by the police, the problems highlighted by mid-day on Thursday still stand—there is no training, no accountability and companies hire agencies, which then subcontract the work.

Employees, students, and residents often urge authorities to act immediately to prevent tragedies. It is unacceptable for doors to not open, effectively cutting off those inside the bus from an escape route. Vehicles need regular maintenance and companies are supposed to check that these are in good condition. If lapses are there, the contract should be terminated on the spot. This has to be non-negotiable and very strictly adhered to.

Drivers have to be taught some basic responses like how to use a fire extinguisher in the bus. This, too, has to be checked by the company when hiring transport for employees. If staffers do not know how to use extinguishers, then it is simply installed for cosmetic purposes.

Brakes, wipers, the machine itself must be checked. Regular fire drills for staffers. Emergency numbers inside the bus. Better road conditions overall, signage and lighting. Safety continues to be imperilled as we fall short.