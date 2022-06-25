IND vs SL: Sri Lanka opt to bat against India in second women's T20 match

The Indians made a positive start to the limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka with a 34-run win in the series-opener on Thursday

Smriti Mandhana. Pic/AFP

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat against India in the second women's T20 here on Saturday. The Indians made a positive start to the limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka with a 34-run win in the series-opener on Thursday.

In the series opener, the Indians managed a modest 138 for six after opting to bat before the bowlers, led by left-arm spinner Radha Yadav, chocked the Lankan batters. But India’s batting show left a lot to be desired in the first game.

Teams:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbhineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Simran Bahadur, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (w), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani.

